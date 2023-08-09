- Plats
filsystem korrupt > chkdsk fixar = drive locked ?
Så två 3,5" diskar som stod i en sån där Nedis/Deltaco HDD-docka blev plötsligt korrupta. Kopplade in den ena direkt på mobo SATA-port och körde chkdsk /b och det verkade reparera filsystemet. Men efteråt får jag "drive locked" när jag vill komma åt den i Explorer (Win10).
Så jag bootar om, och kör chkdsk /f men efter det är den fortfarande låst. chkdsk-rapporterna visar ju på att den verkar hitta filer och återupprätta index, men jag kan ändå inte komma åt dem.
Är det kört eller är det nåt mer som måste göras. Jag drar mig för att öppna Disk Management för jag vill ju inte formatera om, liksom...
PS C:\Windows\system32> chkdsk /b w:
The type of the file system is NTFS.
Volume label is WHITE.
Stage 1: Examining basic file system structure ...
57856 file records processed.
File verification completed.
Phase duration (File record verification): 12.92 seconds.
Deleting orphan file record segment 295.
756 large file records processed.
Phase duration (Orphan file record recovery): 0.00 milliseconds.
0 bad file records processed.
Phase duration (Bad file record checking): 0.19 milliseconds.
Stage 2: Examining file name linkage ...
Fixing incorrect information in file record segment 5.
3 reparse records processed.
Deleting an index entry from index $O of file 19.
65792 index entries processed.
Index verification completed.
Phase duration (Index verification): 37.71 seconds.
CHKDSK is creating new root directory.
CHKDSK is scanning unindexed files for reconnect to their original directory.
Recovering orphaned file $MFT (0) into directory file 5.
Recovering orphaned file $MFTMirr (1) into directory file 5.
Recovering orphaned file $LogFile (2) into directory file 5.
Recovering orphaned file $Volume (3) into directory file 5.
Recovering orphaned file $AttrDef (4) into directory file 5.
Fixing incorrect information in file record segment 5.
Recovering orphaned file . (5) into directory file 5.
Recovering orphaned file $Bitmap (6) into directory file 5.
Recovering orphaned file $Boot (7) into directory file 5.
Recovering orphaned file $BadClus (8) into directory file 5.
Recovering orphaned file $Secure (9) into directory file 5.
Skipping further messages about recovering orphans.
28 unindexed files scanned.
23 unindexed files recovered to original directory.
Phase duration (Orphan reconnection): 0.00 milliseconds.
CHKDSK is recovering remaining unindexed files.
5 unindexed files recovered to lost and found.
Lost and found is located at \found.000
Phase duration (Orphan recovery to lost and found): 0.00 milliseconds.
3 reparse records processed.
Phase duration (Reparse point and Object ID verification): 1.23 milliseconds.
Stage 3: Examining security descriptors ...
Security descriptor verification completed.
Phase duration (Security descriptor verification): 17.96 milliseconds.
Inserting data attribute into file 4.
Inserting data attribute into file 6.
Inserting data attribute into file 7.
3972 data files processed.
Phase duration (Data attribute verification): 1.70 milliseconds.
CHKDSK is verifying Usn Journal...
Usn Journal verification completed.
Stage 4: Looking for bad clusters in user file data ...
57840 files processed.
File data verification completed.
Phase duration (User file recovery): 4.99 hours.
Stage 5: Looking for bad, free clusters ...
76538962 free clusters processed.
Free space verification is complete.
Phase duration (Free space recovery): 0.00 milliseconds.
Correcting errors in the Master File Table (MFT) mirror.
Correcting errors in the Attribute Definition Table.
Correcting errors in the Boot File.
Correcting errors in the master file table's (MFT) BITMAP attribute.
Correcting errors in the Volume Bitmap.
Windows has made corrections to the file system.
No further action is required.
1953512447 KB total disk space.
1647210556 KB in 53029 files.
18408 KB in 3974 indexes.
0 KB in bad sectors.
187255 KB in use by the system.
65536 KB occupied by the log file.
306096228 KB available on disk.
4096 bytes in each allocation unit.
488378111 total allocation units on disk.
76524057 allocation units available on disk.
Total duration: 5.00 hours (18022991 ms).
PS C:\Windows\system32>
PS C:\Windows\system32> chkdsk /f w:
The type of the file system is NTFS.
Volume label is WHITE.
Stage 1: Examining basic file system structure ...
57856 file records processed.
File verification completed.
Phase duration (File record verification): 13.06 seconds.
754 large file records processed.
Phase duration (Orphan file record recovery): 0.00 milliseconds.
0 bad file records processed.
Phase duration (Bad file record checking): 0.20 milliseconds.
Stage 2: Examining file name linkage ...
3 reparse records processed.
65808 index entries processed.
Index verification completed.
Phase duration (Index verification): 37.64 seconds.
0 unindexed files scanned.
Phase duration (Orphan reconnection): 5.52 milliseconds.
0 unindexed files recovered to lost and found.
Phase duration (Orphan recovery to lost and found): 0.79 milliseconds.
3 reparse records processed.
Phase duration (Reparse point and Object ID verification): 0.78 milliseconds.
Stage 3: Examining security descriptors ...
Security descriptor verification completed.
Phase duration (Security descriptor verification): 17.31 milliseconds.
3977 data files processed.
Phase duration (Data attribute verification): 0.24 milliseconds.
CHKDSK is verifying Usn Journal...
4272 USN bytes processed.
Usn Journal verification completed.
Phase duration (USN journal verification): 8.88 milliseconds.
Windows has scanned the file system and found no problems.
No further action is required.
1953512447 KB total disk space.
1647210588 KB in 53033 files.
18412 KB in 3978 indexes.
0 KB in bad sectors.
187767 KB in use by the system.
65536 KB occupied by the log file.
306095680 KB available on disk.
4096 bytes in each allocation unit.
488378111 total allocation units on disk.
76523920 allocation units available on disk.
Total duration: 50.74 seconds (50743 ms).
PS C:\Windows\system32>