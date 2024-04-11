Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Intel fasar ut 13:e generationens Core-processorer i juni

Melding Plague

Om du vill få tag på en 13:e generations processor innan det är för sent har du till den 24 maj att lägga en beställning.

Läs hela artikeln här

Medlem

Känns inte som att detta var oväntat, har man likvärdiga och bättre produkter så är det mer ett naturligt beslut.

Förenklar logistik och produktion, helt enkelt.

Medlem

ytters relevant, för alla swec medlemmar är återförsäljare som köper in direkt från intel 😂

bör tilläggas, gäller endast olåsta 'K' processorerna

Medlem
Skrivet av Bengt-Arne:

Om man inte är Nvidia, där håller man kvar gamla på samma pris och släpper nytt för ännu mer.

Medlem
Skrivet av LeVvE:

men är skillnad ifall man har annorlunda och billigare arkitektur. intel 14 är lika som 13

