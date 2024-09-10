ABM066 Alice Keyboard and SP86 Split Keyboard

My second attempt on selling these two keyboard

Alice ABM066

This is an Alice Style Layout it has Linear Red Switches,

The Keyboard is Wireless with 2.4G and Bluetooth as well as USB-C, customizable with VIA so you can have all sort of macros... Etc.

Price: 1400kr Shipping Included

SP84 Split 75%

this Keyboard is a bit old but I never used it, and I built it my self, it came with only the PCB and the case the rest of components were hand soldered, it's also customizable with a software called BootMapper.

it uses a USB-Mini connection between the left/right parts and also to the computer, all cables are included, the mechanical switches are Soldered so you can't change them but you can still change the keycaps if you don't like the included keycaps.

Price: 1400kr Shipping Included

please PM if you need more information about any of the keyboards

