GeForce 566.36 WHQL

Game Ready for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and Marvel Rivals. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS technology includes Path of Exile 2, Forza Motorsport, and Delta Force.
Fixed Gaming Bugs:
[Forza Horizon 5/God of War: Ragnarok] Game may crash during gameplay after updating to R565 release drivers [4895068]
Download: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/drivers/results/237719/
Open Issues:
[Evernote/QQ] displays higher than normal CPU usage [4730911]
Changing state of "Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area" does not take effect until PC is rebooted [4995658]
