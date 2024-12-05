GeForce 566.36 WHQL

Game Ready for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and Marvel Rivals. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS technology includes Path of Exile 2, Forza Motorsport, and Delta Force.

Fixed Gaming Bugs:

[Forza Horizon 5/God of War: Ragnarok] Game may crash during gameplay after updating to R565 release drivers [4895068]

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/drivers/results/237719/

Open Issues:

[Evernote/QQ] displays higher than normal CPU usage [4730911]

Changing state of "Display GPU Activity Icon in Notification Area" does not take effect until PC is rebooted [4995658]