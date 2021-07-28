What cable to connect a sub from 1 output to 2 rca (right & left/lfe)?

Hello, quick question.

I'm wondering how I would connect a Klipsch R-115SW sub which have 2 rca (right & left/lfe) to an kef ls50 w2 which only have one sub output.

Am i supposed to use an example an 1 rca to 2 rca cable or just 1 rca to 1 rca to the lfe input?

Any difference between them?