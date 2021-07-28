Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Ljud Tråd

What cable to connect a sub from 1 output to 2 rca (right & left/lfe)?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

What cable to connect a sub from 1 output to 2 rca (right & left/lfe)?

Hello, quick question.

I'm wondering how I would connect a Klipsch R-115SW sub which have 2 rca (right & left/lfe) to an kef ls50 w2 which only have one sub output.

Am i supposed to use an example an 1 rca to 2 rca cable or just 1 rca to 1 rca to the lfe input?

Any difference between them?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Rekordmedlem

The sub is mono but the KEFs have individual sub outputs so the best would be a mono cable from each top speaker to the corresponding input on the sub.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara