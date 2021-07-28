What cable to connect a sub from 1 output to 2 rca (right & left/lfe)?

mambans
Medlem
●
Hello, quick question.
I'm wondering how I would connect a Klipsch R-115SW sub which have 2 rca (right & left/lfe) to an kef ls50 w2 which only have one sub output.
Am i supposed to use an example an 1 rca to 2 rca cable or just 1 rca to 1 rca to the lfe input?
Any difference between them?
The sub is mono but the KEFs have individual sub outputs so the best would be a mono cable from each top speaker to the corresponding input on the sub.
Ryzen 5 2400G, Asus ROG STRIX B350-F Gaming, 500GB Samsung 970EVO NVMe M.2 och en väldig massa masslagring. Seasonic Focus+ Gold 650W, Antec P 180 med Schyte o Sharkoon fläktar via en t-balancer, Tittar på en Acer ET430Kbmiippx 43" 4K
Främre ljudkanalerna återges via Behringer DCX2496, högtalare Truth B3031A, Truth B2092A Har också Oscilloskop, mätmikrofon och en Colorimeter.
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.