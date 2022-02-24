XML och C#

Jag är inte supervan med att greja med XML-dokument i C# och jag drar mig för det varje gång. För mig är det trial and error vilka funktioner man ska använda för att få till det man vill ha.

Jag ska peta i en app.config fil här i ett experimentprojekt.

Den xml'en ser ut så här

<configuration>

<configSections></configSections>

<system.Diagnostics></system.Diagnostics>

<system.net></system.net>

<userSettings>

<Blabla.My.MySettings>

<setting name="MIN_PARAMETER" serializeAs="String">

<value>-1</value>

</setting>

<setting name="Blabla" serializeAs="String">

<value>hej</value>

</setting>

etc..

</userSettings>

etc etc.

Jag vill kunna läsa ut "MIN_PARAMETER" d.v.s "value" på den (men även ha möjlighet att redigera value och spara till nytt xml-dokument). Finns det nått riktigt enkelt sätt att göra detta? Jag har vänt upp och ner på Google känns det som men inte hittat det resultat jag ville ha (eller så har jag bara gjort fel ).

Tar tacksamt emot tips.