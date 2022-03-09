Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Anyone want to help build a custom graphics machine?

Hi

I need a machine that is very high spec (though only pretty high for SweClockers I would say ...) to handle only a few tasks

- very fast rendering for high-poly models in unreal engine and similar real time render
- low-latency pixel streaming (though only a few concurrent streams, or just one)
- file-serving for large 3D model files (ie act as a secure storage API endpoint server)
- maybe some film rendering

Want to discuss and buy components and then build.

Would love guidance on components to buy, tradeoffs, where to save and where to spend. Happy to pay for someone's time and might want (paid) support to put the components together.

Thanks for any tips!

[Edit - Spec should be as good as this image or better. Happy to go to 64/128 GB of memory if that seems like the right move.]

U should aim for AMD Ryzen CPUs and having at least 32 GB RAM to begin with..

Thank you @FungWan - would love help from anyone to go through options on newegg, or similar (making sure can be bought in sweden without import tax), and if necessary help on assembly.

