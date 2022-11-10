NVIDIA GeForce 526.86 WHQL

Game Ready for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Specifically, this new Game Ready Driver offers improved stability, solves image corruption issues, and supports NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex.

Fixed Issues

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II] Flashing corruption can be seen randomly while playing the game. [3829010]

[Call of Duty: Vanguard] Game may randomly crash after extended gameplay [3841398]

VTube Studio crashes to black screen after driver update [3838158]

GPU may get stuck in P0 state after exiting certain games [3846389]

[Anvil Engine Games] Environment flickering [3843932]

Drop in 8K60 AV1 decoding performance on RTX 4090 [3835745]

[Forza Horizon 5] Some PC configurations may see rainbow-like artifacts in game after extended gameplay [3685123]

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/194176/en-...

PDF: https://uk.download.nvidia.com/Windows/526.86/526.86-win11-wi...

Open Issues

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash [3659104]

RedCine-X Pro potential crash while working with effects during video playback [3809401]

Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe) service may report higher GPU usage on some RTX 30-series configurations [3830387]

[Daz Studio] Application crashes after updating to latest driver when trying to run simulation [3838022

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

MSI Afterburner is not prioritizing GPU temp limit over power when selected in app [3858911]

[Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition] Screen randomly flashes corruption during gameplay [3793355]

Branch

r526_25-17