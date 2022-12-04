Hur kan jag hitta DATETIME från MySQL igenom MySQL/Connector C++ 8.0?

JSON data is represented as a JSON string. ENUM values are represented as strings with enum constant names. Values of type DATE and TIMESTAMP use the same representation as DATETIME, with time part empty in case of DATE values. GEOMETRY values use the internal geometry storage format described here.

Note that raw representation of BYTES and STRING values has an extra 0x00 byte added at the end, which is not part of the originial data. It is used to distinguish null values from empty byte sequences.