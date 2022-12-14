Forum Övrigt Konsumenträtt Tråd

Köpt ny OLED-Tv som är böjd.

Medlem

Köpt ny OLED-Tv som är böjd.

Beställt en LG OLED C2 77 TUM från en webbhandlare. När jag packat upp den ser jag att den är lite böjd, alltså skärmen. Inget man förväntar sig när man köpt en ny tv för över 20.000 kr, eller? Vad tycker ni gäller i detta fall? Bara att acceptera, kompensation på priset eller fri retur? Kartongen som den kom i såg helt oskadd ut.

Medlem

Ny på garantin, i värsta fall så får man använda distansköplagen. Ta gärna en bild så vi får se hur det ser ut.

Medlem

Försöker hitta hur jag gör för att lägga upp en bild?

Medlem

Ta det med ÅF, inte här. En skärm skall absolut INTE vara böjd, annat än de som är de från början och skall vara det
77" C2 Tillhör inte dom.

Medlem

Kontakta butiken med bilder på skärmen och kartongen. Förhoppningsvis så kan de bara byta ut den emot en ny.

Medlem

Kanske va en Curved... förlåt dåligt skämt.

Medlem

Bara att kontakta butiken du köpte från. Dem löser en ny och fixar en betald fraktsedel för att returnera den skadade.

Medlem

Fick följande svar:

Vi får har fått uppdatering från Postnord som skriver enligt nedan:

För att vi ska kunna fortsätta vår utredning behöver vi kompletterande bilder för att kunna göra en bedömning av den uppkomna skadan.

-Adresskortet i närbild (hela Adresskortet ska vara synligt och läsbart).
-Godset i sin helhet. Fotografera tre av pallgodsets utvändiga sidor.
-Godset i sin helhet, motsatta kort- och långsida av pallgodset.
-Bild som visar hur godset är fixerat in till lastpallen.
-Bild som påvisar vart på godset skadans placering finns.
-Närbild på skadan/ skadorna

Vänligen inkom med bilderna tar vi dem vidare till Postnord.

Medlem
Skrivet av breakjam:

Försöker hitta hur jag gör för att lägga upp en bild?

Gå till inlägget

För att lägga upp en bild får du trycka på "Förhandsgranska" eller citera någon, så att du hamnar på den lite mer avancerade editorn. Sen är det uppladdningsknappen.

Medlem

Klicka på ikonen i den röda cirkeln, sen dra och släpp bilden/bilderna du vill lägga upp.

Medlem

Låter osannolikt att det skulle vara en transportskada. Skulle snarare tro att antingen så har den felaktigt slunkigt igenom QC eller så ligger krökningen inom vad de anser vara normala toleranser. Min gamla Philips OLED upplever jag också som lite, lite böjd om jag inspekterar den från sidan.

