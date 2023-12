Wireguard (.conf-fil)

[Interface]

Address = 192.168.2.2

PrivateKey = <client's privatekey>

ListenPort = 21841

[Peer]

PublicKey = <server's publickey>

Endpoint = <server's ip>:51820

AllowedIPs = 192.168.2.0/24

# This is for if you're behind a NAT and

# want the connection to be kept alive.

PersistentKeepalive = 25