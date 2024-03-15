RISC V baserad MCU

Yoshman
Datavetare ★
●
Visa signatur
Care About Your Craft: Why spend your life developing software unless you care about doing it well? - The Pragmatic Programmer
Precis fått hem första "datorn" med RISC V CPU, i detta fall en 32-bit MCU.
Den finns bl.a. på Aliexpress, databladet hittar man här.
Rätt packad med finesser. Finns Arduino och Micropython stöd, får se hur bra/dåligt det fungerar...
Qingke V4F processor, up to 144MHz system clock frequency.
Single-cycle multiplication and hardware division. Hardware float point unit (FPU).
64KB SRAM, 256KB Flash.
Supply voltage: 2.5V/3.3V. GPIO unit is supplied independently.
Low-power modes: sleep/stop/standby.
Power-on/power-down reset (POR/PDR), programmable voltage detector (PVD).
2 general DMA controllers, 18 channels in total.
4 amplifiers.
One true random number generator (TRNG).
2 x 12-bit DAC.
2-unit 16-channel 12-bit ADC, 16-channel TouchKey.
10 timers.
USB2.0 full-speed OTG interface.
USB2.0 high-speed host/device interface (built-in 480Mbps PHY).
3 USARTs, 5 UARTs.
2 CAN interfaces (2.0B active).
SDIO interface, FSMC interface, DVP.
2 IIC interfaces, 3 SPI interfaces, 2 IIS interfaces.
Gigabit Ethernet controller ETH (built-in 10M PHY).
80 I/O ports, can be mapped to 16 external interrupts;
CRC calculation unit, 96-bit unique ID.
Serial 2-wire debug interface.
Packages: LQFP64M, LQFP100.
Care About Your Craft: Why spend your life developing software unless you care about doing it well? - The Pragmatic Programmer
Trevligt.
Förmodar du kommer avlägga lite rapporter?
www.fckdrm.com - DRM år 2024? Ha pyttsan.
Copyright © 1999–2024 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.