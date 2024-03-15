Forum Datorer och system Enkortsdatorer Tråd

RISC V baserad MCU

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Datavetare

RISC V baserad MCU

Precis fått hem första "datorn" med RISC V CPU, i detta fall en 32-bit MCU.

Den finns bl.a. på Aliexpress, databladet hittar man här.

Rätt packad med finesser. Finns Arduino och Micropython stöd, får se hur bra/dåligt det fungerar...

  • Qingke V4F processor, up to 144MHz system clock frequency.

  • Single-cycle multiplication and hardware division. Hardware float point unit (FPU).

  • 64KB SRAM, 256KB Flash.

  • Supply voltage: 2.5V/3.3V. GPIO unit is supplied independently.

  • Low-power modes: sleep/stop/standby.

  • Power-on/power-down reset (POR/PDR), programmable voltage detector (PVD).

  • 2 general DMA controllers, 18 channels in total.

  • 4 amplifiers.

  • One true random number generator (TRNG).

  • 2 x 12-bit DAC.

  • 2-unit 16-channel 12-bit ADC, 16-channel TouchKey.

  • 10 timers.

  • USB2.0 full-speed OTG interface.

  • USB2.0 high-speed host/device interface (built-in 480Mbps PHY).

  • 3 USARTs, 5 UARTs.

  • 2 CAN interfaces (2.0B active).

  • SDIO interface, FSMC interface, DVP.

  • 2 IIC interfaces, 3 SPI interfaces, 2 IIS interfaces.

  • Gigabit Ethernet controller ETH (built-in 10M PHY).

  • 80 I/O ports, can be mapped to 16 external interrupts;

  • CRC calculation unit, 96-bit unique ID.

  • Serial 2-wire debug interface.

  • Packages: LQFP64M, LQFP100.

Visa signatur

Care About Your Craft: Why spend your life developing software unless you care about doing it well? - The Pragmatic Programmer

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Trevligt.
Förmodar du kommer avlägga lite rapporter?

Visa signatur

www.fckdrm.com - DRM år 2024? Ha pyttsan.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara