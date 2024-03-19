Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

GeForce 551.86 WHQL

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Keeper of The Nvidia Drivers

GeForce 551.86 WHQL

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new
games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition.
Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the latest
DLSS 3.5 update for Portal with RTX which introduces DLSS Ray Reconstruction and
NVIDIA RTX IO

Fixed Gaming Bugs

Advanced Optimus: Notebook may not wake up from sleep when in NVIDIA GPU only display mode [4454524]
Hitman 3: Stutter observed in some Advanced Optimus notebooks [4443236]

Fixed General Bugs

RTX HDR uses saturation and tone curve that matches Gamma 2.0 instead of 2.2 [4514298]
RTX Digital Vibrance incorrectly detects Paint.net app as a supported app [4539617]

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/223498/en-...

Visa signatur

AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara