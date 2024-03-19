GeForce 551.86 WHQL

Ragnarok
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new
games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition.
Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the latest
DLSS 3.5 update for Portal with RTX which introduces DLSS Ray Reconstruction and
NVIDIA RTX IO
Fixed Gaming Bugs
Advanced Optimus: Notebook may not wake up from sleep when in NVIDIA GPU only display mode [4454524]
Hitman 3: Stutter observed in some Advanced Optimus notebooks [4443236]
Fixed General Bugs
RTX HDR uses saturation and tone curve that matches Gamma 2.0 instead of 2.2 [4514298]
RTX Digital Vibrance incorrectly detects Paint.net app as a supported app [4539617]
Download: https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/223498/en-...
