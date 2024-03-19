GeForce 551.86 WHQL

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new

games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition.

Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the latest

DLSS 3.5 update for Portal with RTX which introduces DLSS Ray Reconstruction and

NVIDIA RTX IO

Fixed Gaming Bugs

Advanced Optimus: Notebook may not wake up from sleep when in NVIDIA GPU only display mode [4454524]

Hitman 3: Stutter observed in some Advanced Optimus notebooks [4443236]

Fixed General Bugs

RTX HDR uses saturation and tone curve that matches Gamma 2.0 instead of 2.2 [4514298]

RTX Digital Vibrance incorrectly detects Paint.net app as a supported app [4539617]

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/223498/en-...