Adrenalin 24.9.1 (WHQL Recommended)

Fixed Issues and Improvements

Intermittent driver timeout or application crash while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Intermittent driver timeout or application crash during certain cutscenes while playing FINAL FANTASY XVI on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6600 XT.

Overly dark shadows or desaturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher.

Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.

AFMF may become inactive after enabling certain on-screen overlays.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may unexpectedly initiate upon system wake from sleep mode.