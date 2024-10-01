- Plats
Adrenalin 24.9.1 (WHQL Recommended)
September fick visst sin drivrutin först i oktober. Mer info här.
Highlights
New Game Support
Frostpunk 2
God of War Ragnarök
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
The Sims™ 4 DirectX® 11 Update
AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) 2
A major advancement in frame generation technology for AMD HYPR-RX.
Lower Latency and Higher Performance
AFMF 2 enhances fast-paced gaming by significantly reducing frame generation latency and improving performance scaling through new modes.
Fast Motion Optimization
Enjoy smoother gameplay and higher FPS with improved frame generation consistency during fast motion.
Improved Borderless-Fullscreen Support
Expanded display mode support for RDNA 3 series graphics products ensures compatibility with virtually all borderless fullscreen games.
Expanded API Support
AFMF 2 can now be enabled for any OpenGLNEW, VulkanNEW, DirectX® 11, and DirectX® 12 titles.
Radeon™ Chill Interoperability
AFMF 2 now supports Radeon™ Chill, providing a low-latency FPS capping option.
Optimized AMD Ryzen AI™ 300 Series Support
AFMF 2 is optimized for an extensive list of AMD products, including AMD Ryzen AI™ 300 series processors. Learn more HERE.
Check out our new blog HERE to learn more about AFMF 2 and this driver release.
AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 Vulkan® Support for Counter-Strike 2
AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 now supports the Vulkan® API, offering additional responsive gaming options. AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 introduces an in-game option to optimally pace frames, further reducing input lag on AMD RDNA™ architecture-based graphics products.
Users looking for a way to measure response time can use our Frame Latency Meter (FLM) or the built-in latency monitor in AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2.
[ul]
[li]Use the ALT+SHIFT+L hotkey to enable the Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Latency Monitor. Once activated, a small white chevron will appear in the top left corner of your display, indicating that it is enabled.[/li]
[li]Use ALT+SHIFT+L again to cycle through the following Latency Monitor display options: No metrics, FPS only, FPS and latency (in ms), FPS and latency (in ms and frames), FPS and latency (in ms and frames) with a legend.[/li]
[li]To compare the difference between Anti-Lag 2 On and Anti-Lag Off, hold the right CTRL key.[/li]
[/ul]
Check out our new blog HERE to learn more about the AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 SDK.
Geometric Downscaling for Video
Improved image quality by reducing artifacts during downscaled video playback.
Geometric Downscaling is supported on AMD Radeon™ 800M integrated graphics, as well as AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 series desktop and mobile discrete graphics cards.
Expanded AMD Radeon™ Boost Support
FINAL FANTASY XVI
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution and AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2.
Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 with frame generation in:
Black Myth: Wukong
Creatures of Ava
Frostpunk 2
God of War Ragnarök
Support has been added to automatically configure AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 in:
Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
Expanded Vulkan Extensions Support
Click HERE for more information about other Vulkan® extension support.
Mesh Nodes in Work Graphs via Microsoft Agility SDK 1.715.0 Preview
Microsoft DirectX® 12 Work Graphs with Mesh Nodes support for AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 Series graphics cards.
Fixed Issues and Improvements
Intermittent driver timeout or application crash while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Intermittent driver timeout or application crash during certain cutscenes while playing FINAL FANTASY XVI on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6600 XT.
Overly dark shadows or desaturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher.
Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.
AFMF may become inactive after enabling certain on-screen overlays.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may unexpectedly initiate upon system wake from sleep mode.
Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.
What to Know?
AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) 2
AFMF is a state-of-the-art frame generation technology exclusive to AMD. It enhances frame rates and gameplay smoothness and is integrated into AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™. As part of AMD HYPR-RX, our one-click performance solution, it delivers exceptional gaming experiences on AMD Radeon graphics cards.
How to Enable AFMF 2
AFMF 2 can be enabled for any OpenGLNEW, VulkanNEW, DirectX® 11, and 12 title using HYPR-RX or the AMD Fluid Motion 2 Toggle.
AFMF 2 is supported on AMD Radeon™ 700M and 800M integrated graphics, as well as AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 and RX 7000 series desktop and mobile discrete graphics cards.
AFMF 2 currently requires the game to be played in exclusive or borderless fullscreen mode with VSync disabled.
For a better visual experience, use AFMF 2 with a variable refresh rate-enabled display.
Enabling Radeon™ Chill after AFMF will automatically set the FPS cap to reduce tearing.
Use the in-game overlay (ALT+R) in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ to check AFMF’s frame generation status.
AFMF 2 adds frame generation technology to boost FPS outside the game’s engine. Users can enable the AMD Software Performance Metrics Overlay to see the resulting FPS.
Users looking for a way to measure the response time of games can make use of our Frame Latency Meter (FLM).
How to Optimize AFMF 2
AFMF 2 introduces new modes that are automatically tuned for the best experience based on your configuration. These can be manually adjusted to your preferences if needed
AFMF 2 adds a new “High” Search Mode setting for improved frame consistency during fast motion, enabled by default for resolutions of 2560x1440 and above.
This reduces the jittering or stuttering encountered with AFMF 1 at higher resolutions.
AFMF 2 adds a new Performance Mode setting to reduce frame-generation overhead, enabled as “Performance” by default for integrated graphics products.
Integrated graphics users may switch back to the “Quality” performance preset for better frame-generation quality during fast motion. The “Quality” preset is the default when using discrete graphics cards.
Users can manually enable this “Performance” mode on discrete graphics cards to hit even higher frame rates when GPU bound to maximize the FPS uplift.
Users can find these tuning options within the “Advanced View” of HYPR-RX.
AFMF 2 Support for Multi-GPU Configurations
For any hybrid-graphics configuration, AFMF 2 will use the displaying GPU for frame generation, allowing the render GPU to focus on the game.
Known Issues
Intermittent performance when entering certain areas while playing DayZ. [Resolution targeted for 24.10.1]
Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).
Important Notes
AMD is collaborating with the developers of Frostpunk 2 to resolve an intermittent issue causing in game flicker while using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Record and Stream.
AMD is collaborating with the developers of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 to resolve an intermittent issue causing black flickering around certain water areas