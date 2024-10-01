Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin 24.9.1 (WHQL Recommended)

September fick visst sin drivrutin först i oktober. Mer info här.

Highlights

  • New Game Support

    • Frostpunk 2

    • God of War Ragnarök

    • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

    • The Sims™ 4 DirectX® 11 Update

  • AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) 2

    • A major advancement in frame generation technology for AMD HYPR-RX.

      • Lower Latency and Higher Performance

        • AFMF 2 enhances fast-paced gaming by significantly reducing frame generation latency and improving performance scaling through new modes.

      • Fast Motion Optimization

        • Enjoy smoother gameplay and higher FPS with improved frame generation consistency during fast motion.

      • Improved Borderless-Fullscreen Support

        • Expanded display mode support for RDNA 3 series graphics products ensures compatibility with virtually all borderless fullscreen games.

      • Expanded API Support

        • AFMF 2 can now be enabled for any OpenGLNEW, VulkanNEW, DirectX® 11, and DirectX® 12 titles.

      • Radeon™ Chill Interoperability

        • AFMF 2 now supports Radeon™ Chill, providing a low-latency FPS capping option.

      • Optimized AMD Ryzen AI™ 300 Series Support

        • AFMF 2 is optimized for an extensive list of AMD products, including AMD Ryzen AI™ 300 series processors. Learn more HERE.

    • Check out our new blog HERE to learn more about AFMF 2 and this driver release.

  • AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 Vulkan® Support for Counter-Strike 2

    • AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 now supports the Vulkan® API, offering additional responsive gaming options. AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 introduces an in-game option to optimally pace frames, further reducing input lag on AMD RDNA™ architecture-based graphics products.

      • Users looking for a way to measure response time can use our Frame Latency Meter (FLM) or the built-in latency monitor in AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2.

      • Check out our new blog HERE to learn more about the AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 SDK.

  • Geometric Downscaling for Video

    • Improved image quality by reducing artifacts during downscaled video playback.

      • Geometric Downscaling is supported on AMD Radeon™ 800M integrated graphics, as well as AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 series desktop and mobile discrete graphics cards.

  • Expanded AMD Radeon™ Boost Support

    • FINAL FANTASY XVI

  • Expanded HYPR-Tune Support

    • HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution and AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2.

    • Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 with frame generation in:

      • Black Myth: Wukong

      • Creatures of Ava

      • Frostpunk 2

      • God of War Ragnarök

    • Support has been added to automatically configure AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 in:

      • Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT

  • Expanded Vulkan Extensions Support

  • Mesh Nodes in Work Graphs via Microsoft Agility SDK 1.715.0 Preview

    • Microsoft DirectX® 12 Work Graphs with Mesh Nodes support for AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 Series graphics cards.

      • View our accompanying blog post on GPUOpen to learn more about Mesh Nodes in Work Graphs and how to enable it.

      • Find our Work Graphs Mesh Nodes samples on GitHub.

  • Fixed Issues and Improvements

    • Intermittent driver timeout or application crash while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

    • Intermittent driver timeout or application crash during certain cutscenes while playing FINAL FANTASY XVI on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6600 XT.

    • Overly dark shadows or desaturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher.

    • Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.

    • AFMF may become inactive after enabling certain on-screen overlays.

    • AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may unexpectedly initiate upon system wake from sleep mode.

    • Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.

What to Know?

AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) 2

AFMF is a state-of-the-art frame generation technology exclusive to AMD. It enhances frame rates and gameplay smoothness and is integrated into AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™. As part of AMD HYPR-RX, our one-click performance solution, it delivers exceptional gaming experiences on AMD Radeon graphics cards.

  • How to Enable AFMF 2

    • AFMF 2 can be enabled for any OpenGLNEW, VulkanNEW, DirectX® 11, and 12 title using HYPR-RX or the AMD Fluid Motion 2 Toggle.

      • AFMF 2 is supported on AMD Radeon™ 700M and 800M integrated graphics, as well as AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 and RX 7000 series desktop and mobile discrete graphics cards.

      • AFMF 2 currently requires the game to be played in exclusive or borderless fullscreen mode with VSync disabled.

        • For a better visual experience, use AFMF 2 with a variable refresh rate-enabled display.

          • Enabling Radeon™ Chill after AFMF will automatically set the FPS cap to reduce tearing.

      • Use the in-game overlay (ALT+R) in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ to check AFMF’s frame generation status.

    • AFMF 2 adds frame generation technology to boost FPS outside the game’s engine. Users can enable the AMD Software Performance Metrics Overlay to see the resulting FPS.

  • How to Optimize AFMF 2

    • AFMF 2 introduces new modes that are automatically tuned for the best experience based on your configuration. These can be manually adjusted to your preferences if needed

      • AFMF 2 adds a new “High” Search Mode setting for improved frame consistency during fast motion, enabled by default for resolutions of 2560x1440 and above.

        • This reduces the jittering or stuttering encountered with AFMF 1 at higher resolutions.

    • AFMF 2 adds a new Performance Mode setting to reduce frame-generation overhead, enabled as “Performance” by default for integrated graphics products.

      • Integrated graphics users may switch back to the “Quality” performance preset for better frame-generation quality during fast motion. The “Quality” preset is the default when using discrete graphics cards.

      • Users can manually enable this “Performance” mode on discrete graphics cards to hit even higher frame rates when GPU bound to maximize the FPS uplift.

    • Users can find these tuning options within the “Advanced View” of HYPR-RX.

  • AFMF 2 Support for Multi-GPU Configurations

    • For any hybrid-graphics configuration, AFMF 2 will use the displaying GPU for frame generation, allowing the render GPU to focus on the game.

Known Issues

  • Intermittent performance when entering certain areas while playing DayZ. [Resolution targeted for 24.10.1]

  • Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).

Important Notes

  • AMD is collaborating with the developers of Frostpunk 2 to resolve an intermittent issue causing in game flicker while using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Record and Stream.

  • AMD is collaborating with the developers of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 to resolve an intermittent issue causing black flickering around certain water areas

