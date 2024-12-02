Bästa tipsen från Black Week
Hur transportera en stationär dator?

Hur transportera en stationär dator?

Hej,
Har en gaming stationär dator som jag älskar. Dock brukar vi ses några stycken irl och köra ngt dygn. Hur kan jag på ett säkert sätt transportera den? Eller avråder ni helt? Jag har egen bil.

Har tyvärr slängt allt emballage den kom i. Alla tips för att så säkert transportera en dator mottages tacksamt!

Lägg den med högersidan (moderkortets baksida) nedåt mot baksätet i bilen. Så har jag gjort ett flertal gånger utan problem. Baksätet är mjukare än skuffen och dessutom är det varmare inne i bilen. Fördelen med att lägga den på sidan är om den har en tornkylare så guppar den bara upp och ned till skillnad mot om den står, då blir risken större att tornkylaren svajar och knäcker moderkortet, om du t.ex. kör över ett potthål i asfalten.

Har du en väldigt stor luftkylare för CPU?

Om du kör vanliga vägar etc så är det ju inget problem att transportera datorn. Det som kan hända när saker skeppas med t.ex. posten är ju att de är ganska ovarsamma när de kastar runt paket mellan lastbil/terminal. Det är ju inte ett problem för dig.

Är du extra orolig går det ju att slotta ut GPUn och ifall du har en väldigt stor luftkylare kan man ju montera av den. Men det är inget jag hade bekymrat mig för ifall du inte ska köra off-road race till LANet

Ställ den på golvet i baksätet och lås fast den med framsätet (skjut sätet bakåt) alternativt ställ den på valfritt säte och ta på den bältet , största faran i min mening är om du bromsar och den inte sitter fast.

Skrivet av mr_sQuinty:

Ställ den på golvet i baksätet och lås fast den med framsätet (skjut sätet bakåt) alternativt ställ den på valfritt säte och ta på den bältet , största faran i min mening är om du bromsar och den inte sitter fast.

Precis, har kört tusentals mil med min vid det här laget gamla dator och det har aldrig varit några problem vad gäller datorns funktion.

Dock har jag fått tvärbromsa för harar, rådjur och älgar så se till att datorn inte ligger helt löst.

Sjukt bra tips hittills, tack!
Brukar ni linda in den i diverse täcken, kuddar och dylikt?

