Skapa modifierad ISO för att uppdatera win10 till win11 gratis

Jag såg att någon gjorde en uppgradering från en modifierad ISO på skrivbordet på win 10 till win 11. Då borde det vara gratis. Som man gör det via win update. Fast det var engelska versioner av win 11.

"On the Windows 11 software download page, select Create tool now and follow the instructions to install Windows 11.

Warning:

Microsoft recommends against installing Windows 11 on a device that does not meet the Windows 11 minimum system requirements. If you choose to install Windows 11 on a device that does not meet these requirements, and you acknowledge and understand the risks, you can create the following registry key values and bypass the check for TPM 2.0 (at least TPM 1.2 is required) and the CPU family and model.

Registry Key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup\MoSetup

Name: AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU

Type: REG_DWORD

Value: 1

Note: Serious problems might occur if you modify the registry incorrectly by using Registry Editor or by using another method. These problems might require that you reinstall the operating system. Microsoft cannot guarantee that these problems can be solved. Modify the registry at your own risk.

"

