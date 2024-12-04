Forum Mjukvara Microsoft Windows Tråd

Skapa modifierad ISO för att uppdatera win10 till win11 gratis

Skapa modifierad ISO för att uppdatera win10 till win11 gratis

Som topic, har några laptops som inte uppfyller hårdvarukraven för att få gratis uppdatering till win11. Känns surt att behöva betala för nya win11 licenser. Går det att modifiera någon win11 ISO fil och sedan trycka på den för att få gratis win11? Isåfall hur?

Skrivet av julgranen:

Som topic, har några laptops som inte uppfyller hårdvarukraven för att få gratis uppdatering till win11. Känns surt att behöva betala för nya win11 licenser. Går det att modifiera någon win11 ISO fil och sedan trycka på den för att få gratis win11? Isåfall hur?

Det är väl gratis att installera Windows 11 från W10?
Sen måste du använda rufus tror jag som gör om kraven

Skrivet av Swedishchef_90:

Det är väl gratis att installera Windows 11 från W10?
Sen måste du använda rufus tror jag som gör om kraven

Ja det är ju gratis. Fast om datorn inte uppfyller hårdvarukraven (tex tpm) så går det ju inte uppdatera w10 till w11 genom win update. Därav min fråga.

Finns mängder med guider hur du gör detta, kan både göras i Rufus eller via ett speciellt tool: https://gist.github.com/AveYo/c74dc774a8fb81a332b5d65613187b1...

Det finns vägar att gå för att göra uppgradering utan att installera från grunden, minns inte exakt hur det var, kan leta upp en guide till dig, men vad jag vet så fungerar den inte på alla datorer.

Skrivet av julgranen:

Ja det är ju gratis. Fast om datorn inte uppfyller hårdvarukraven (tex tpm) så går det ju inte uppdatera w10 till w11 genom win update. Därav min fråga.

https://theideaplace.net/using-rufus-to-install-windows-11-on...

Du kan inte installera Windows 11 även om du köper en ny nyckel. Din license är ju i ditt Microsoft konto, så se till att du har nyckeln innan du börjar

Skrivet av Jull3Haxor:

Finns mängder med guider hur du gör detta, kan både göras i Rufus eller via ett speciellt tool (om jag inte minns helt fel direkt ifrån MS).

Fast de flesta guider beskriver hur man gör en install med ett usb. Frågan är om man gör en cleaninstall med usb om win11 blir aktiverat då? Det måste uppdateras via win update som jag förstått det. Uppfyller man inte kraven på win update så går det ej att installera det.

Någon som har gjort detta och vet med säkerhet hur det funktionerar?

Skrivet av Swedishchef_90:

https://theideaplace.net/using-rufus-to-install-windows-11-on...

Du kan inte installera Windows 11 även om du köper en ny nyckel. Din license är ju i ditt Microsoft konto, så se till att du har nyckeln innan du börjar

Nej. Jag har win11 på denna laptop jag skriver på nu. Inget MSkonto. Väljer alltid installera i offline läge.

Skrivet av julgranen:

Som topic, har några laptops som inte uppfyller hårdvarukraven för att få gratis uppdatering till win11. Känns surt att behöva betala för nya win11 licenser. Går det att modifiera någon win11 ISO fil och sedan trycka på den för att få gratis win11? Isåfall hur?

Missförstår jag nåt här?
Om du har datorer som inte klarar Win11, så kommer väl det fortfarande inte att fungera med Win11 även om du betalar för dem?

Hur som, för att uppgradera så har du redan fått tipset om Rufus.

Däremot kvarstår frågan om huruvida dina win10 kommer att konverteras till giltiga Win11-licenser. Vilket jag gissar är din egentliga fråga? Jag säger vet ej på den frågan, men prova att installera över med en modifierad Win11-USB och se vad som händer.
Funkar det inte så är väl Win11 inte speciellt låst om man inte har en giltig licens.

Skrivet av julgranen:

Nej. Jag har win11 på denna laptop jag skriver på nu. Inget MSkonto. Väljer alltid installera i offline läge.

Som jag sade, är den inte etched till ditt ms konto se till att tag fram nyckeln

Okay. Känns som man inte har något val ändå. Antingen får man slänga laptopsen nästa sommar eller så får man köra på så länge det går med win11. Bättre välja det senare isåfall.

Funkar verkligen en win10 nyckel med en clean install av win11?

Skrivet av julgranen:

Fast de flesta guider beskriver hur man gör en install med ett usb. Frågan är om man gör en cleaninstall med usb om win11 blir aktiverat då? Det måste uppdateras via win update som jag förstått det. Uppfyller man inte kraven på win update så går det ej att installera det.

Någon som har gjort detta och vet med säkerhet hur det funktionerar?

Vad jag fattat det som så är det nog ren installation som gäller, lyckas inte hitta det jag tidigare läste på ämnet. Men om du gör denna installation lägga ett vattenmärke ifrån MS i ena hörnan på skrivbordet typ. Hur det fungerar med nycklar har jag läst olika saker så jag vet inte vad som stämmer eller inte, men känns ju logiskt att du behöver en ny nyckel om du inte kan köra n uppraggade.

Skrivet av julgranen:

Okay. Känns som man inte har något val ändå. Antingen får man slänga laptopsen nästa sommar eller så får man köra på så länge det går med win11. Bättre välja det senare isåfall.

Funkar verkligen en win10 nyckel med en clean install av win11?

Det näst bästa jag gjort någonsin för min dator någonsin var att aldrig mer släppa in Windows på den, kör enbart Linux. Men jag förstår att det inte passar alla med Linux, och att det kan finnas anledningar till att man vill använda det, just saying. Btw, det bästa jag gjort var såklart att installera Linux..:)

Skrivet av Jull3Haxor:

Vad jag fattat det som så är det nog ren installation som gäller, lyckas inte hitta det jag tidigare läste på ämnet. Men om du gör denna installation lägga ett vattenmärke ifrån MS i ena hörnan på skrivbordet typ. Hur det fungerar med nycklar har jag läst olika saker så jag vet inte vad som stämmer eller inte, men känns ju logiskt att du behöver en ny nyckel om du inte kan köra n uppraggade.

Jag såg att någon gjorde en uppgradering från en modifierad ISO på skrivbordet på win 10 till win 11. Då borde det vara gratis. Som man gör det via win update. Fast det var engelska versioner av win 11.

Skrivet av julgranen:

Jag såg att någon gjorde en uppgradering från en modifierad ISO på skrivbordet på win 10 till win 11. Då borde det vara gratis. Som man gör det via win update. Fast det var engelska versioner av win 11.

"On the Windows 11 software download page, select Create tool now and follow the instructions to install Windows 11.

Warning:

Microsoft recommends against installing Windows 11 on a device that does not meet the Windows 11 minimum system requirements. If you choose to install Windows 11 on a device that does not meet these requirements, and you acknowledge and understand the risks, you can create the following registry key values and bypass the check for TPM 2.0 (at least TPM 1.2 is required) and the CPU family and model.

Registry Key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup\MoSetup

Name: AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU

Type: REG_DWORD

Value: 1

Note: Serious problems might occur if you modify the registry incorrectly by using Registry Editor or by using another method. These problems might require that you reinstall the operating system. Microsoft cannot guarantee that these problems can be solved. Modify the registry at your own risk.

"
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/ways-to-install-w...

Skrivet av julgranen:

Jag såg att någon gjorde en uppgradering från en modifierad ISO på skrivbordet på win 10 till win 11. Då borde det vara gratis. Som man gör det via win update. Fast det var engelska versioner av win 11.

precis som jag fattat det med, om du gör en uppgradering så följer licensen med, men om du gör en ren installation behöver du en licens för just 11.

Skrivet av julgranen:

Okay. Känns som man inte har något val ändå. Antingen får man slänga laptopsen nästa sommar eller så får man köra på så länge det går med win11. Bättre välja det senare isåfall.

Funkar verkligen en win10 nyckel med en clean install av win11?

Ja, tidigare Windows nycklar kan användas till nyare versioner. Kom på att du kan ha en digital nyckel, isf har du mer information här:
https://www.itechfever.com/activate-windows-11-using-windows-...

Video när Windows 7 nyckel används för att aktivera Windows 11: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsj8zKuDGnc

Synd att kasta hårdvara, du har fram till nästa sommar att fundera på det precis som Microsoft. Vi vet ännu inte vad som kommer hända med Windows 10 i praktiken när vi kommer dit.

Skrivet av Swedishchef_90:

"On the Windows 11 software download page, select Create tool now and follow the instructions to install Windows 11.

Warning:

Microsoft recommends against installing Windows 11 on a device that does not meet the Windows 11 minimum system requirements. If you choose to install Windows 11 on a device that does not meet these requirements, and you acknowledge and understand the risks, you can create the following registry key values and bypass the check for TPM 2.0 (at least TPM 1.2 is required) and the CPU family and model.

Registry Key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup\MoSetup

Name: AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU

Type: REG_DWORD

Value: 1

Note: Serious problems might occur if you modify the registry incorrectly by using Registry Editor or by using another method. These problems might require that you reinstall the operating system. Microsoft cannot guarantee that these problems can be solved. Modify the registry at your own risk.

"
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/ways-to-install-w...

Där. men jag vet att även detta inte alltid fungerar, finns även en till sak utöver ändring i register som kan / skall göras har jag för mig, det var att montera sin ISO och kopiera över en fil till tx skrivbordet och göra en ändring i den och sedan byta ut den, försöker hitta vart jag läste det men går tyvärr inge vidare.

Skrivet av julgranen:

Som topic, har några laptops som inte uppfyller hårdvarukraven för att få gratis uppdatering till win11. Känns surt att behöva betala för nya win11 licenser. Går det att modifiera någon win11 ISO fil och sedan trycka på den för att få gratis win11? Isåfall hur?

Tidigare var det lekande lätt att göra en "in-place upgrade" mha Windows 11 21H2. Dvs mounta Windows 11-iso:n direkt i Windows 10 och köra igång en upgrade utan att bråka med Windows Update. Gäller bara att starta med rätt setup-fil (ej i rooten).

Kör med Legacy BIOS, MBR och osupportad CPU utan några problem samt gammal Windows 10-nyckel

Skrivet av Jull3Haxor:

Där. men jag vet att även detta inte alltid fungerar, finns även en till sak utöver ändring i register som kan / skall göras har jag för mig, det var att montera sin ISO och kopiera över en fil till tx skrivbordet och göra en ändring i den och sedan byta ut den, försöker hitta vart jag läste det men går tyvärr inge vidare.

Borde bara vara ändra registret sedan köra ms assistant

Skrivet av Swedishchef_90:

Borde bara vara ändra registret sedan köra ms assistant

När jag meckade med det så var det ite så enkelt. Jag läste otaliga guider och för vissa fungerade det som du säger bara att göra ändringen i regit, men för vissa krävdes det att även ändra i en fil, för min egen del var det enbart en ren install som fungerade. (var inet till min egen dator eller för egen del.)
Så det tycks vara olika på olika datorer.

Skrivet av walkir:

Tidigare var det lekande lätt att göra en "in-place upgrade" mha Windows 11 21H2. Dvs mounta Windows 11-iso:n direkt i Windows 10 och köra igång en upgrade utan att bråka med Windows Update. Gäller bara att starta med rätt setup-fil (ej i rooten).

Kör med Legacy BIOS, MBR och osupportad CPU utan några problem samt gammal Windows 10-nyckel

Okay. Då gäller det bara hitta en sådan Svensk ISO med win11 med andra ord. Dom borde vara värda sina GByte i guld

Skrivet av julgranen:

Okay. Då gäller det bara hitta en sådan Svensk ISO med win11 med andra ord. Dom borde vara värda sina GByte i guld

Saken är ju den att MS har gjort det svårare nu.

Skrivet av julgranen:

Okay. Då gäller det bara hitta en sådan Svensk ISO med win11 med andra ord. Dom borde vara värda sina GByte i guld

Skrivet av Jull3Haxor:

Saken är ju den att MS har gjort det svårare nu.

Denna, https://os.click/en/Windows:Windows_11:21H2:22000.2416:Multi-... ?

Skrivet av mrTLU:

Missförstår jag nåt här?
Om du har datorer som inte klarar Win11, så kommer väl det fortfarande inte att fungera med Win11 även om du betalar för dem?

Datorer som inte uppfyller de officiella kraven för att köra Win11 är inte samma sak som datorer som inte kan köra Win11.

Ingen aning vad det är för sida. skulle aldrig falla mig in att installera ett OS ifrån någon annan än tillverkaren själv. Men känner du att du litar på sidan så kör på.. Men varför inte ladda ISO direkt ifrån MS där du vet att det inte är någon som trixat med den?

Wiiiieee Får ge det ett försök när jag har lust och tid framöver!

Förresten vilken "setup" var det man skulle trycka på?

Hej..
Jag ser inte varför min dator inte skulle kunna uppgradera till Windows 11, men av någon anledning kan jag inte se det alternativet i Windows Update (vad jag förstår kommer de att pusha för det där om datorn kvalificerar). Om jag däremot laddar ner och kör "mediacreationtool.exe" så verkar det bara vara att klicka och installera..
https://www.microsoft.com/sv-se/software-download/windows11

Skrivet av julgranen:

Wiiiieee Får ge det ett försök när jag har lust och tid framöver!

Håll i åtanke att denna ISO inte kommer direkt ifrån MS, alltså vet du inte alls vad den som tillhandahåller den kan tänkas gjort med filen (behöver ju inte vara något men är värt den risken?).

Skrivet av burrap:

Hej..
Jag ser inte varför min dator inte skulle kunna uppgradera till Windows 11, men av någon anledning kan jag inte se det alternativet i Windows Update (vad jag förstår kommer de att pusha för det där om datorn kvalificerar). Om jag däremot laddar ner och kör "mediacreationtool.exe" så verkar det bara vara att klicka och installera..
https://www.microsoft.com/sv-se/software-download/windows11

Ladda hem det där verktyget från ms som kontrollerar hårdvara. Det brukar dyka upp i win update om du inte har det installerat.

