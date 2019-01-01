Zotac RTx 3070 Desktop with no storage disks
Hi there.
I am selling my desktop due to moving out. But I will keep the storage disks since I have important files and some game archives. This desktop is functional without problems.
Bid starts from 7500 sek.
Specs:
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600
GPU: Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge 8GB
Motherborad: ASUS ROG Strix B450-F GAMING, Socket-AM4
Cooling: AMD original fan
Ram: Ballistix Sport LT DDR4 16GB
Disk: No disks
Power: Corsair RM850 850W PSU
Case: Svive Luna S700 W Midi Tower
WiFi is also availabe since I have added an ASUS wireless network card myself.
GPU and Power unit are bought from webhallen on 2020/11
Other components are bought from komplett on 2019/1