Charybdis Split Curved Ergonomic Keyboard

Hello Everyone,

New day with a new Ergonomic Split Keyboard,

meet the Charybdis, a split keyboard that is designed in Netherlands, by Bastard Keyboards, ordered from here

The Keyboard costs nearly 600€ if you order it with Switches and Per-Key RGB, this keyboard was ordered as a kit and built it myself, I love this keyboard you don't have to move your hand to use a mouse, it needs a bit of time to get use to but when you master it you will never use a traditional keyboard, I'm selling this one cause I'm building a complete custom keyboard base on Dactyl Manuform.

it has Gateron Everfree Linear Switches, and uses QMK/VIA as firmware so you can all sort of custom keys and Macros, or you can build your own firmware with QMK and flash it, the controller is RP2040.

it comes with no Keycaps but I can provide white XDA keycaps, and the TRRS cable to connect both halves together.

Price include shipping.