Tävla och vinn PNY Geforce RTX 4080 Super!
Marknad Bärbara datorer

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 - Oanvänd

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Bärbara datorer Publicerad idag 19:48
Pris:  15 000 kr
Profilbild av Blackie
Blackie
Medlem sedan
Jan 2006
Foruminlägg
1217
Annonser
13
Marknadsbetyg
5,00 / 5
Skicka meddelande
Stockholm
Skickas
Kvitto finns
0

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 säljes.
28 månader på plats garanti kvar t.o.m. 2027-02-08

Spec:
Processor: 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1370P vPro
Minne: 1x 16GB LPD5X-7500
OS: Windows 11 Pro 64-bit
Nordisk tangentbord
Hårddisk: 1x 512GB G4 Perf
Nätverk: RJ45, Bluetooth® 5.1, Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 2x2 AX vPro®
Portar: 1x 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1; 2 x USB 4.0 Type-C with PD & DP (Thunderbolt); 1 x HDMI 2.0b; 1 x RJ45; Kensington lock; Headphone & Microphone combo Jack
Kamera: 1x 5MP IR+RGB with Privacy Shutter and Integrated Microphone
Grafik: 1x NVIDIA® RTX™ A500 4GB
Skärm: 14" WUXGA
Formfaktor: Ultraslim

Nypris: 28.000:-

Kvitto finns

Rapportera