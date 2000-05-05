Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 - Oanvänd

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 säljes.

28 månader på plats garanti kvar t.o.m. 2027-02-08

Spec:

Processor: 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1370P vPro

Minne: 1x 16GB LPD5X-7500

OS: Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Nordisk tangentbord

Hårddisk: 1x 512GB G4 Perf

Nätverk: RJ45, Bluetooth® 5.1, Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 2x2 AX vPro®

Portar: 1x 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1; 2 x USB 4.0 Type-C with PD & DP (Thunderbolt); 1 x HDMI 2.0b; 1 x RJ45; Kensington lock; Headphone & Microphone combo Jack

Kamera: 1x 5MP IR+RGB with Privacy Shutter and Integrated Microphone

Grafik: 1x NVIDIA® RTX™ A500 4GB

Skärm: 14" WUXGA

Formfaktor: Ultraslim

Nypris: 28.000:-

Kvitto finns