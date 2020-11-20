Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Vortex Race3 (MX Silver), Xtrfy M4 Retro RGB

Mus: Xtrfy M4 Retro RGB. - 450kr

Tangentbord: Vortex Race3 (MX silver), med extra tangenter- 900kr

Tangentbord är inköpt sista dagarna i Oktober 2019.
Musen är inköpt i Mars 2020.

Kommer med originalkartong med tillbehör. Inga fel eller defekter.

Kan skickas eller hämtas i Nyköping.

