Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

Skärmfästen tips?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Skärmfästen tips?

Tjenixen,

Letar efter en lösning för att stacka två stycken 34 tums ultrawide på varandra. Verkar inte direkt finns supermånga alternativ hos svenska återförsäljare men hittade denna:

https://www.inet.se/produkt/2217003/m-vesa-deskmount-dual-ver...

Inte direkt jättemånga recensioner, och priset verkar vara lite över produkter från iiglo och Deltaco tex. Någon som har erfarenheter om hur multibracket's produkter förhåller sig till monitorarmar/fästen från ovannämnda konkurrenter, samt diverse amazon.de/se alternativ som "vivo", alla kinesiska kloner av samma produkt med förhållandevis lika konstruktioner?

Typ denna: https://www.amazon.de/-/en/Monitor-Mount-Stacked-Vertical-Scr...

Tacksam för input och erfarenheter! Även öppen för andra förslag om det finns något bättre sätt jag inte tänkt på.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Du behöver kontrollera vikten av skärmarna så dem inte överskrider vad som är speccat.
Du behöver en massiv/solid bordskiva om du vill lira klämma ett, "klenare" bord så går klämman rakt igenom när du lastar upp emot 16kg på den lilla ytan.

Billigare skärmfästen är lite svåra att ställa in rätt och dem kan "böja" sig lite, märks framförallt om du har 3 skärmar vägrätt, tror inte det märks så mycket lodrätt.
Du vill nog ha tillräckligt med arm för att kunna vinkla den övre skärmen nedåt mot dig.

Gasarm är kung men är dyrare och bygger mer uttåt.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Lyfter själv min 49" ultrawide med en multibrackets-arm (https://www.inet.se/produkt/2215215/m-vesa-gas-lift-arm-singl...)
Funkar hur bra som helst, 80cm djupt skrivbord från ikea (bekant). Visst, när jag kör racing och har dragit skärmen hela vägen mot mig (70cm från fästpunkten ungefär) så svajjar det lite men det är pga att skrivbordet inte är av tjockare karaktär. Armen i sig är tokstabil och lyfter dessa 12kg utan några som helst problem.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

För två ultrawide så skulle jag rekommendera att den understa är på gasarm, och den översta är på sin separata gasarm som kan nå lite högre.

Jag körde min ultrawide + 27" på samma fäste innan, tyngdmässigt var det nog på gränsen för mitt skrivbord, men var även extremt svårt att få till skärmarna som jag ville då båda hade samma fästpunkt på bordet.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av mini-ryttge:

Du behöver kontrollera vikten av skärmarna så dem inte överskrider vad som är speccat.
Du behöver en massiv/solid bordskiva om du vill lira klämma ett, "klenare" bord så går klämman rakt igenom när du lastar upp emot 16kg på den lilla ytan.

Billigare skärmfästen är lite svåra att ställa in rätt och dem kan "böja" sig lite, märks framförallt om du har 3 skärmar vägrätt, tror inte det märks så mycket lodrätt.
Du vill nog ha tillräckligt med arm för att kunna vinkla den övre skärmen nedåt mot dig.

Gasarm är kung men är dyrare och bygger mer uttåt.

Gå till inlägget

Tänkte att stativet skulle sitta i en skiva av 4cm massiv ek så det är nog ingen fara där. Skärmarna i sig väger väl uppskattningsvis cirka 6 och 8kg. Har läste lite att visa fästen, liksom du säger, inte riktigt pallar med och därmed inte kan hålla vinklar utan börjar "säcka".

Du rekommenderar gasarm, men jag har uppriktigt sagt inte sett en enda sådan för vertikal stacking med ovanstående vikt på skärmarna. Länka gärna ifall du har

Har lite funderingar på hur pass vingligt det blir när man bygger på höjden också.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag kikar på något liknande just nu, planerar på att ha en 27" på nedre platsen med en 38" (8,8kg) ovanför. Tror det kommer bli detta:
https://www.inet.se/produkt/2210138/m-vesa-desktopmount-singl...
https://www.inet.se/produkt/2210139/m-vesa-desktopmount-singl...

De klarar vikten bra, men osäker på hur det blir med skärmstorleken. Tänker att om den nedre skärmen hamnar väldigt långt ner för att få plats med båda, så kan man ju alltid ställa något under själva stativet för att höja allt.

Om någon har något bättre förslag så citera mig gärna! Jag är inte ute efter stativ man klämmer fast i bakkant i bordet dock, med 80cm djupt skrivbord kommer skärmen hamna för långt bak tror jag.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara