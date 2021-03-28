New PC: i5-10600KF, GTX 1080 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RGB Chassis

Miyconst
This PC was assembled for a customer who then bailed out for personal reasons. Now I am stuck with it since people are not interested to buy the entire PC and I am not interested to break it down in parts after spending time and energy assembling it.
- CPU: Intel Core i5-10600KF.
- Motherboard: MSI Z490-A Pro LGA 1200.
- RAM: 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) Crucial Ballistix DDR4-3200.
- GPU: EVGA Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11 GB vRAM.
- SSD: Transcend 110S NVMe M.2 1 TB (1000 GB).
- Case: Sharkoon TK4 with controlled RGB lightning.
- PSU: Gigabyte P650B 650 Watt 80+ Bronze certified.
- Cooler: SilentiumPC Fera 3.
Every part in the PC is new, but only a few of them were bought in Sweden and come with a local receipt.
Please only bid if you are going to use the PC yourself, and don't plan to break it down in parts to put on Tradera.
Bidding starts at: 8 000 SEK.
Buy now price is: 11 500 SEK.
Bidding ends: when I feel like it.
I reserve my rights to sell to whomever I want or don't sell at all. Shipping or home delivery within Stockholm region can be arranged.
I may consider changing some parts of the PC to adjust the price and fit your needs.
selling the gpu only?
Depends on the offered price.
