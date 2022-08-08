Hur kan man få en cell i TableView responsiv mot ökad fönsterstorlek?

import QtQuick import QtQuick.Controls 6.3 import QtQuick.Layouts 6.3 import QtQuick.Controls.Windows 6.0 import QtQuick3D 6.3 import Qt.labs.qmlmodels 1.0 Window { id: window width: 250 height: 480 visible: true title: qsTr("Hello World") Row { id: row width: window.width height: window.height Column { id: column1 width: 50 height: window.height topPadding: 0 spacing: 0 Rectangle { id: rectangle width: column1.width height: column1.width color: "#fc0909" border.width: 0 } Rectangle { id: rectangle1 width: column1.width height: column1.width color: "#0d01ff" border.width: 0 } } SwipeView { id: swipeView width: window.width - column1.width height: window.height Column { id: column x: 175 y: 0 width: swipeView.width height: window.height TableView { width: column.width height: window.height - addItemToStockList.height columnSpacing: 1 rowSpacing: 1 clip: true model: TableModel { TableModelColumn { display: "name" } TableModelColumn { display: "color" } rows: [ { "name": "cat", "color": "black" }, { "name": "dog", "color": "brown" }, { "name": "bird", "color": "white" } ] } delegate: Rectangle { implicitWidth: 100 implicitHeight: 50 border.width: 1 Text { text: display anchors.centerIn: parent } } } Rectangle { id: addItemToStockList width: swipeView.width height: column1.width color: "yellow" border.width: 0 } } } } Item { id: __materialLibrary__ } }