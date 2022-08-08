Forum Mjukvara Programmering och digitalt skapande Tråd

Hur kan man få en cell i TableView responsiv mot ökad fönsterstorlek?

Hur kan man få en cell i TableView responsiv mot ökad fönsterstorlek?

Jag har denna kod.

import QtQuick
import QtQuick.Controls 6.3
import QtQuick.Layouts 6.3
import QtQuick.Controls.Windows 6.0
import QtQuick3D 6.3
import Qt.labs.qmlmodels 1.0

Window {
    id: window
    width: 250
    height: 480
    visible: true
    title: qsTr("Hello World")

    Row {
        id: row
        width: window.width
        height: window.height

        Column {
            id: column1
            width: 50
            height: window.height
            topPadding: 0
            spacing: 0

            Rectangle {
                id: rectangle
                width: column1.width
                height: column1.width
                color: "#fc0909"
                border.width: 0
            }

            Rectangle {
                id: rectangle1
                width: column1.width
                height: column1.width
                color: "#0d01ff"
                border.width: 0
            }
        }
        SwipeView {
            id: swipeView

            width: window.width - column1.width
            height: window.height

            Column {
                id: column
                x: 175
                y: 0
                width: swipeView.width
                height: window.height

                TableView {
                    width: column.width
                    height: window.height - addItemToStockList.height
                    columnSpacing: 1
                    rowSpacing: 1
                    clip: true

                    model: TableModel {
                        TableModelColumn { display: "name" }
                        TableModelColumn { display: "color" }

                        rows: [
                            {
                                "name": "cat",
                                "color": "black"
                            },
                            {
                                "name": "dog",
                                "color": "brown"
                            },
                            {
                                "name": "bird",
                                "color": "white"
                            }
                        ]
                    }

                    delegate: Rectangle {
                        implicitWidth: 100
                        implicitHeight: 50
                        border.width: 1

                        Text {
                            text: display
                            anchors.centerIn: parent
                        }
                    }
                }

                Rectangle {
                    id: addItemToStockList
                    width: swipeView.width
                    height: column1.width
                    color: "yellow"
                    border.width: 0
                }

            }
        }

    }

    Item {
        id: __materialLibrary__
    }


}

Denna kod ger detta. Som ni ser så vill jag att tabellen följer med också. Men den gör inte det...varför?

Det jag måste ändra är denna del.

                      delegate: Rectangle {
                        implicitWidth: 100
                        implicitHeight: 50
                        border.width: 1

                        Text {
                            text: display
                            anchors.centerIn: parent
                        }
                    }

Hur vad ska jag skriva så att bredden (width) och höjden (height) blir responsiv?

