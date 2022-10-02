Forum Mjukvara Programmering och digitalt skapande Tråd

Lära sig Python på högskola

Medlem

Lära sig Python på högskola

Hejsan!

Finns säkert liknande trådar men jag lyfter fram det ur mitt perspektiv. Till att börja med kan jag säga att jag fram till för några veckor sedan bara hade hört talas om Python, men aldrig sett det utövas så är alltså helt ny på området. Nu är det så att jag läser till civilingenjör på ett av de större tekniska högskolorna och vi har en "introkurs" i Python där tentamen närmar sig. Tiden att lära sig är alltså knapp. Problemet är att kursen inte alls är så grundläggande som jag hade hoppats och jag har svårt att utföra även enklare uppgifter. Vi har kurslitteratur, föreläsningar och övningsuppgifter som jag tar del av, men trots det kommer jag inte framåt. Har också testat YouTube-tutorials och där förklaras det givetvis grundläggande så att jag förstår, men sen kommer man till våra uppgifter som är långt mer komplexa där man nästan förväntas ha vissa förkunskaper för att klara av dem. Om någon ger mig instruktioner på vilka steg jag ska ta brukar det vanligtvis gå, men att komma på dessa steg själv känns i princip omöjligt. Är det vanligt att känna så som ny programmerare? Hur ska man ta sig vidare från det? Känns som att inlärningen stagnerar när man står helt stilla i flera timmar på i princip alla uppgifter. Tänkte att jag skulle testa CodeAcademy och se om det hjälper. Tar tacksamt emot tips!

/Cybrus

Medlem

Ska förvarna och säga att jag inte har någon utbildning inom programmering och inte jobbar med det, men något jag märkt är att för mig själv är det helt omöjligt att lära mig programmering genom kurser eller liknande. Jag har försökt komma igång med Python kanske 10 gånger med olika onlinekurser osv men känner likadant att det väldigt snabbt blir för komplicerat och ointressant.

För ett tag sedan fick jag dock en idé att jag vill kunna exportera mina Spotify-spellistor till textfiler. Det hade jag klarat av relativt lätt med Bash men kände att det var ett perfekt tillfälle att komma igång med Python, och mycket riktigt så lyckades jag skriva Python-skriptet och jag lärde mig väldigt mycket. Det är viktigt att du inte kopierar kod utan du istället söker upp koncepten du behöver behärska för att klara av uppgiften du har gett dig själv och lär dig dom.

Det var tillräckligt för att jag skulle komma över den där stora tröskeln man ofta stöter på i början.

Medlem
Skrivet av tudz:

Ska förvarna och säga att jag inte har någon utbildning inom programmering och inte jobbar med det, men något jag märkt är att för mig själv är det helt omöjligt att lära mig programmering genom kurser eller liknande. Jag har försökt komma igång med Python kanske 10 gånger med olika onlinekurser osv men känner likadant att det väldigt snabbt blir för komplicerat och ointressant.

För ett tag sedan fick jag dock en idé att jag vill kunna exportera mina Spotify-spellistor till textfiler. Det hade jag klarat av relativt lätt med Bash men kände att det var ett perfekt tillfälle att komma igång med Python, och mycket riktigt så lyckades jag skriva Python-skriptet och jag lärde mig väldigt mycket. Det är viktigt att du inte kopierar kod utan du istället söker upp koncepten du behöver behärska för att klara av uppgiften du har gett dig själv och lär dig dom.

Det var tillräckligt för att jag skulle komma över den där stora tröskeln man ofta stöter på i början.

Hur lyckades du ta dig framåt i det projektet? Låter som att det är en hel del moment som bygger på varandra, och att det blir svårt att veta i vilken ände man ska börja. Önskar nu i efterhand att jag hade börjat programmera tidigare, och hittat ett liknande projekt. Känner igen mig i att det blivit drygt och ointressant att sätta sig med Python under dessa former, när det känns lika hopplöst varje gång.

Medlem

Det enda jag programmerar skapligt är php, så jag vet faktiskt inte riktigt vad jag pratar om här men det verkar som många som börjar med python har tidigare erfarenhet av ett annat språk. Skulle det hjälpa att kanske kika lite på exempelvis java i någon iteration?

Medlem

Kan du ge exempel på några av uppgifterna? Så får man se lite mer vad det faktiskt handlar om.
Du kan ju testa komma på en lösning hur du hade det löst det utan programmering - utan för hand. Sedan skriver du psuedo-kod för det och sedan programmerar det. (Python är dock sjukt likt psuedo-kod så känns nästan som ett onödigt steg)

Medlem

På högskolan får man inte instruktioner steg för steg. Det är nog så att de gör introkursen klurig med flit så att man ska förstår vad man ger sig in på när man börjar en högskoleutbildning. Man förväntas vara självgående till stor del och göra sin egna efterforskning.

Vet inte om jag kan ge några revolutionerande tips. Gå igenom dina anteckningar från föreläsningarna och läs någon introbok i Python. Har inte föreläsaren rekommenderat någon bok till er?

Medlem

Leta upp en interaktiv gratiskurs på internet och lär dig syntaxen, alla småord, variabeldefinitioner att tabbar är en del av strukturen etc. Man kan med fördel köra textfiler lokalt på sin dator.

Python är ganska 'enkelt' man kommer nog snabbt till tuples, listor och dictionaries. Lär dig manipulera och iterera över dessa, kanske lösa problem (hur långt kommer din kurs, följ den)

Sedan finns det alltid överkurs, din snygga loop som adderar två listor är säkert löst som en oneliner med map och zip av någon. Spelteotiproblemet beskrivet på en sida har också en oneliner, det kan vara roligt att gräva djupare i men nog inte nödvändigt för att klara rn grundkurs.

Medlem

kan hålla med om att psedo-kod kan hjälpa enormt, speciellt i kombination med att bryta ner problemet i så små, simpla delar som möjligt.

ofta är det svårt att hålla hela lösningen i huvudet på en gång, och därför lättare om man har flera delmål att fokusera på, ett i taget.

Medlem
Skrivet av Louwsy Shroom:

Det enda jag programmerar skapligt är php, så jag vet faktiskt inte riktigt vad jag pratar om här men det verkar som många som börjar med python har tidigare erfarenhet av ett annat språk. Skulle det hjälpa att kanske kika lite på exempelvis java i någon iteration?

Vi programmerar parallellt i Arduino som ska vara rätt likt C++(?) som jag förstått. Det hade absolut varit ett gångbart alternativ, men eftersom tentan är om bara några veckor vet jag inte om det är värt att satsa på ett nytt språk nu.

Skrivet av kwame:

Kan du ge exempel på några av uppgifterna? Så får man se lite mer vad det faktiskt handlar om.
Du kan ju testa komma på en lösning hur du hade det löst det utan programmering - utan för hand. Sedan skriver du psuedo-kod för det och sedan programmerar det. (Python är dock sjukt likt psuedo-kod så känns nästan som ett onödigt steg)

Har testat att skriva samtidigt på papper men jag har svårt att få ner vad jag vill ha gjort eftersom jag inte vet i vilken ände jag ska börja. Här är min senaste uppgift som jag inte löste:

"Implement the function kcals for computing the amount of kilocalories in a receipe. The first argument of the function should be a dictionary which maps a product name to the number of kilocalories per unit. The second argument should be a list of tuples. The first element of each tuple is the quantity and the second element is the name of the product.

For example kcals({'ägg': 137}, [(2,'ägg')]) should return 137*2=274 kilocalories for a receipe which includes only two eggs."

Medlem

Det finns ett antal bitar som måste falla på plats:

1) Man måste bli bekväm med verktygen. Att ha en bra IDE/texteditor som man känner sig bekväm med, att man förstår felmeddelanden från interpretator/kompilator och att man har en fungerande strategi för att debugga sina program.

2) Språkkännedom. Man måste ha den teoretiska grunden om hur språket fungerar och ha förstått exempel och vad som är meningen med konstruktionerna i språket och veta vilka konstruktioner som finns tillgängliga. Många gör felet att inte läsa på tillräckligt mycket innan man sätter sig ner och skriver kod. Förstår du koncept som variabel, datatyp, loop/iteration, funktionsanrop och klasser? När legobitarna var för sig är förstådda är det dags att börja förstå hur man sätter ihop dem till en fungerande helhet.

3) Bakgrundskunskap för att kunna lösa uppgiften. "Skriv ett program som räkna ut n! för
1 <= n <= 20 genom rekursion." Här måste man förstås veta vad den matematiska operatorn ! betyder och vad rekursion är.

De två första bitarna är inte olikt matematikstudier på högskolenivå. Det krävs att man tragglar en del och lägger ner tid innan polletten trillar ner. Precis som med mattestudier är det en stor fördel om man har tillgång till studiekamrater, så att man kan hjälpa och förklara för varandra.

Ju fler av de ovanstående nämnda bitarna som inte är på plats, ju svårare blir det, eftersom de påverkar varandra.

Medlem

Det finns inga genvägar. Jag har läst otroligt många kurser. Pratar man om grundkurser inom något på en vettig skola, så är är i princip alltid det studiematerial du har det bästa att klara tentan på.

Förklaringen är superenkel. Jo, när examinatorn skriver tentan så anpassar den frågorna i grundkursen efter det studiematerial som ni hade, om du hittar studiematerial som är tusen gånger så bra på att lära sig t.ex. python, så är det inte säkert att detta kommer vara bättre för att klara den aktuella tentan.

Jag själv är en person som ofta har köpt mycket andra böcker utöver studiematerialet, det har varit bra att lära sig mer emot. Men jag har typ alltid varit besviken på att det inte har gett mer på tentorna. Hade jag istället fokuserat på det material jag hade så hade det gått bättre.

Mitt råd är sist fråga studiekamrater.

Jag har efter högskolan tagit många certifikat inom saker. (extremt mycket svårare prov än högskolan) Där är det ännu viktigare att plugga på rätt saker. Man kan vara hur grym som helst på något, men om man inte vet vad för typ av frågor det kommer på provet och råpluggning på detta, så går säkert provet skit ändå. Även om man som sagt var skitduktig på ämnet.

Medlem
Skrivet av Cybrus:

Har testat att skriva samtidigt på papper men jag har svårt att få ner vad jag vill ha gjort eftersom jag inte vet i vilken ände jag ska börja. Här är min senaste uppgift som jag inte löste:

"Implement the function kcals for computing the amount of kilocalories in a receipe. The first argument of the function should be a dictionary which maps a product name to the number of kilocalories per unit. The second argument should be a list of tuples. The first element of each tuple is the quantity and the second element is the name of the product.

For example kcals({'ägg': 137}, [(2,'ägg')]) should return 137*2=274 kilocalories for a receipe which includes only two eggs."

Vad är det du har svårt med i det här exemplet? Förstår du den övergripande uppgiften? Har du problem med tekniska termer som dictionary, map och tuple? Eller är det implementationsdetaljerna du är osäker på? Dvs du förstår uppgiften precis, men inte hur du ska lösa den. Eller något annat?

Det är helt klart vanligt att man blir överväldigad, men utan att veta vad ni har fått lära er hittills är det svårt att säga huruvida uppgiften är rimlig.

Medlem
Skrivet av Cybrus:

Vi programmerar parallellt i Arduino som ska vara rätt likt C++(?) som jag förstått. Det hade absolut varit ett gångbart alternativ, men eftersom tentan är om bara några veckor vet jag inte om det är värt att satsa på ett nytt språk nu.

Har testat att skriva samtidigt på papper men jag har svårt att få ner vad jag vill ha gjort eftersom jag inte vet i vilken ände jag ska börja. Här är min senaste uppgift som jag inte löste:

"Implement the function kcals for computing the amount of kilocalories in a receipe. The first argument of the function should be a dictionary which maps a product name to the number of kilocalories per unit. The second argument should be a list of tuples. The first element of each tuple is the quantity and the second element is the name of the product.

For example kcals({'ägg': 137}, [(2,'ägg')]) should return 137*2=274 kilocalories for a receipe which includes only two eggs."

Vad tänker du är svårt med uppgiften? Vet du hur man får ett värde ifrån en dikt och en tuple, och hur man loopar genom en lista så bör delarna falla på plats. Det som är dåligt med exemplet är att de bara har ägg i båda vilket inte visar så mycket, om man istället visar med flera ingredienser och startar lite så kanske det blir lättare?

myKcalories = {'ägg': 137, 'banan': 89}
myIngredients = [(3, 'banan'), (2, 'ägg')]

def kcals(kcalories, ingredients):
    result = 0

    # your code goes here

    print(result)

kcals(myKcalories, myIngredients)
Medlem
Skrivet av L'ombra:

Vad är det du har svårt med i det här exemplet? Förstår du den övergripande uppgiften? Har du problem med tekniska termer som dictionary, map och tuple? Eller är det implementationsdetaljerna du är osäker på? Dvs du förstår uppgiften precis, men inte hur du ska lösa den. Eller något annat?

Det är helt klart vanligt att man blir överväldigad, men utan att veta vad ni har fått lära er hittills är det svårt att säga huruvida uppgiften är rimlig.

Skrivet av swesen:

Vad tänker du är svårt med uppgiften? Vet du hur man får ett värde ifrån en dikt och en tuple, och hur man loopar genom en lista så bör delarna falla på plats. Det som är dåligt med exemplet är att de bara har ägg i båda vilket inte visar så mycket, om man istället visar med flera ingredienser och startar lite så kanske det blir lättare?

myKcalories = {'ägg': 137, 'banan': 89}
myIngredients = [(3, 'banan'), (2, 'ägg')]

def kcals(kcalories, ingredients):
    result = 0

    # your code goes here

    print(result)

kcals(myKcalories, myIngredients)
Jag har inte riktigt förstått hur en dictionary fungerar och hur jag kommer åt keys-values i sammanhanget. På något sätt måste jag iterera genom andra argumentet, kontrollera vilken ingrediens det är och sedan multiplicera mängden med antal kcal. Hur jag ska implementera helheten tycker jag är svårt.

Medlem
Skrivet av Cybrus:

Jag har inte riktigt förstått hur en dictionary fungerar och hur jag kommer åt keys-values i sammanhanget. På något sätt måste jag iterera genom andra argumentet, kontrollera vilken ingrediens det är och sedan multiplicera mängden med antal kcal. Hur jag ska implementera helheten tycker jag är svårt.

Dictionary är som en tuple eller list fast med text(key) istället för index för att få ut värdet(value).

Du initialiserar en dictionary så här:

variableName = {key: value}
myKcalories = {'ägg': 137}

Strängen 'ägg' används sen för att hämta ut värdet:

myValue = myKcalories['ägg']

du kan även göra såhär:

myKey = 'ägg'

myValue = myKcalories[myKey]

myValue innehåller nu värdet 137

Med tuple så kan du hämta värdet så här:

myIngredients = [(3, 'banan'), (2, 'ägg')]
myValue = myIngredients [1]

myValue innehåller nu (2, 'ägg')

Och om du tar

myKey= myValue[1]

myKey innehåller nu 'ägg'

Det som brukar vara svårt för nya med array, tuple eller list är att första värdet har index 0, andra värdet har index 1, osv.

Medlem

Nu förstår jag att syftet med din tråd troligtvis inte var att du behövde hjälp med en specifik uppgift, men ändå:

Jag kan inte just Python så bra utantill och kommer inte növändigtvis använda Python-syntax, men rent konceptuellt så är ju dictionary, precis som namnet antyder, likt ett uppslagsverk. I dess enklaste form har du både en nyckel (key) och ett värde (value) som är av primitiv typ. (t ex sträng, heltal el boolean) Man kan t ex tänka sig en liten dictionary för engelska ord:

englishDictionary = {
	'cat': 'katt',
	'apple': 'äpple',
}

Här är nycklarna de engelska orden, med de svenska översättningarna som värden. Detta kan du med fördel använda om du har det engelska ordet och behöver kolla upp dess svenska översättning. Åt andra hållet är det inte lika användbart.

> print(englishDictionary['cat'])
'katt'

I ditt fall har du då istället att nycklarna är namn på ingredienser med respektive kalorivärde som värde.

För det andra argumentet så behöver du ha koll på listor och tuples. Tuples liknar ju listor på många sätt, vilket i sin tur är i princip en array. (vet inte om det är olika saker i Python) Där en dictionary ibland kan beskrivas som en lista med nyckel-värde-par som kan användas för uppslag, så är en lista en lista med värden, som med fördel används t ex för att gå igenom samtliga värden och göra något med dem, eller för att kolla huruvida ett visst värde förekommer i en lista.

I det här fallet så är dina tuples alltså varje enskild ingrediens tillsammans med dess antal, vilka i sin tur hålls i en lista, som då är ditt recept. Så du behöver nog kolla lite på hur listor fungerar. Hur man itererar eller loopar dem, samt hur tuples fungerar. För att få ut det slutgiltiga värdet så är det ju enkel aritmetik, vilket jag misstänker att du har koll på.

Medlem

Här har du ett exempel på en dictionary, iterera för att få fram value.

myIngredients = {'mydict': {'fruit': 'banan', 'food': 'ägg'}}
for k, v in myIngredients.items():
	print(v['food'])

> ägg
Medlem

Först och främst, tack för alla tips! Grejen är ju att man fastnar på såna här detaljer och tar sig därför inte vidare. Att tänka pseudo-kod i huvudet känns så abstrakt och ovidkommande och det är väl egentligen där min största svårighet ligger. Dessutom är det nog ganska uppenbart att jag inte besitter grunderna som påtalats, men att kurskraven tvingar en vidare till nästa moment fastän man kanske inte är redo. Så det blir väl att läsa igenom kurslitteraturen på nytt och hoppas att man får lite mer "kött på benen" innan man kodar. Vill ju så gärna bli bättre på detta, och även fast jag lagt timmar och mer timmar på att försöka förstå, så har min metodik inte fungerat.

Medlem

Tycker du det är roligt med programmering? Om inte så gör ju bara det saken svårare kan jag tycka. Jag gillar matematik och programmering. Har ingen "riktig" utbildning inom det, men har lärt mig en del genom åren. Inom både ämnen har jag många gånger upplevt att det kan krävas att man liksom vänjer sig vid ett koncept innan man helt plötsligt förstår det. Det tog mig ganska många år innan jag ens förstod vad en klass är. Förvisso höll jag länge på med Lua, vilket inte har några klasser.

Sedan tror jag dock starkt på att kursliteratur ofta kan vara ganska opedagogisk, samtidigt som många koncept helt enkelt är svåra att lära ut. Särskilt om man inte känner igen sig från något slags liknande sammanhang.

Medlem
Skrivet av Cybrus:

Först och främst, tack för alla tips! Grejen är ju att man fastnar på såna här detaljer och tar sig därför inte vidare. Att tänka pseudo-kod i huvudet känns så abstrakt och ovidkommande och det är väl egentligen där min största svårighet ligger.

Abstrakt kanske, men det är definitivt inte ovidkommande. Tvärtom är det ganska centralt för att lära sig programmering (vilket inte är samma sak som att lära sig ett programmeringsspråk)
Hur man gör en specifik sak i ett specifikt programmeringsspråk, det går alltid att slå upp i någon manual. Bra att kunna, men inget att lägga så mycket tid eller energi på.
Att strukturera upp problemet, och skissa på vad som behöver göras (på en mer abstrakt nivå) för att lösa problemet - det är det svåra att lära sig när det gäller programmering, men också det viktigaste.

