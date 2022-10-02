Lära sig Python på högskola

Skrivet av Louwsy Shroom: Det enda jag programmerar skapligt är php, så jag vet faktiskt inte riktigt vad jag pratar om här men det verkar som många som börjar med python har tidigare erfarenhet av ett annat språk. Skulle det hjälpa att kanske kika lite på exempelvis java i någon iteration? Gå till inlägget

Vi programmerar parallellt i Arduino som ska vara rätt likt C++(?) som jag förstått. Det hade absolut varit ett gångbart alternativ, men eftersom tentan är om bara några veckor vet jag inte om det är värt att satsa på ett nytt språk nu.

Skrivet av kwame: Kan du ge exempel på några av uppgifterna? Så får man se lite mer vad det faktiskt handlar om.

Du kan ju testa komma på en lösning hur du hade det löst det utan programmering - utan för hand. Sedan skriver du psuedo-kod för det och sedan programmerar det. (Python är dock sjukt likt psuedo-kod så känns nästan som ett onödigt steg) Gå till inlägget

Har testat att skriva samtidigt på papper men jag har svårt att få ner vad jag vill ha gjort eftersom jag inte vet i vilken ände jag ska börja. Här är min senaste uppgift som jag inte löste:

"Implement the function kcals for computing the amount of kilocalories in a receipe. The first argument of the function should be a dictionary which maps a product name to the number of kilocalories per unit. The second argument should be a list of tuples. The first element of each tuple is the quantity and the second element is the name of the product.

For example kcals({'ägg': 137}, [(2,'ägg')]) should return 137*2=274 kilocalories for a receipe which includes only two eggs."