X670E bugg med NVME

Fryser under boot i gigabyte loggan ibland, har tagit allt på eng till supporten men läst runt lite och fler ser ut att ha detta problem

Hey guys,

I wanted to share this on the off chance that somebody out there has the same issues...

I bought the X670e AORUS MASTER motherboard, together with a 7900x, 64GB RAM and and Nvidia Gigabyte 4080.

Since the beginning (a few days ago) my computer locked up during boot, didn't boot at all (always saw the BIOS or Gigabyte logo screen) or kept loading Windows (spinning circle) indefinitely.

I changed the RAM from a kit that was NOT on the QVL list to a Kingston 5600 kit (KF556C40BBK2-64) but these issues persisted. I upgraded to the latest BIOS yesterday to the new F8 from f8h have had this sins the relese of the board, the issues persisted on all. As a last resort before throwing everything out of the window I removed one of the 3 NVME drives (2 were attached to the CPU slots, one was attached to the CHIPSET slot). I removed the one that was attached to the chipset slot because I read somewhere on Reddit that some users experienced issues with drives connected to those slots.

Suddenly EVERYTHING worked! I could remove all the custom settings, load defaults, enable XMP and the PC started up EVERY TIME. It remained stable, no weird hiccups or stutters...

Previously it only hang once every 10-15 times. Now? GONE!

is this the way of the new bios:es fix this this is a board of 500$ this is not ok