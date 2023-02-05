Forum Datorkomponenter Retro Tråd

Vilken hårdvara för DOS-dator?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Vilken hårdvara för DOS-dator?

Om man skall bygga ihop/skaffa en retroburk för att köra MS-DOS och gamla DOS-program/-spel, vilken hårdvara bör man satsa på?

Alltför ny hårdvara så finns det ju inte drivrutiner eller annat stöd för den i DOS eller andra gamla program, och alltför gammal hårdvara blir ju bara onödigt begränsande. Riktigt gammal hårdvara kan ju dessutom vara rätt svår att få tag på.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

486 dx2 66Mhz. Min drömdator när DOS var en grej
Och en soubdblaster 16 såklart för bred kompatibilitet.
En 17 tum crt monitor o du är hemma!
Kanske en extrem quad speed CD rom?

(Tangentbord ska vara IBMs mekaniska såklart).

Att det är svårt att få tag på är ju en del av det roliga!

Senast redigerat
Visa signatur

Processor: Motorola 68000 | Klockfrekvens: 7,09 Mhz (PAL) | Minne: 256 kB ROM / 512 kB RAM | Bussbredd: 24 bit | Joystick: Tac2 | Operativsystem: Amiga OS 1.3

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Hedersmedlem

Vad är det för spel du tänkt spela?

486 dx2 66 är inget dåligt alternativ men du kan egenligen köra vad som helst under 486-Pentium2/3 med bra resultat. Enda kravet jag skulle ha är minst två isa-platser för ljudkort.

Valet av ljudkort och grafikkort är mer avgörande för vad som kommer att fungera bra.

Visa signatur

|| SWECLOCKERS.COM || oskar@sweclockers.com || OSkar000.se || Fototråden ||
|| Gundeman || Bartonofix || GundemanX2 || Obelinux || Nexofix || Filofix || Ircofix ||
|| Tillse att hjärnan är inkopplad innan fingrarna vidrör tangentbordet ||
|| D300 | D700 | 24/2,8 | 28/2,8 | 35/2 | 50/1,8 | 55/2,8 | 85/1,8 | 105/2,5 | 200/4 | 300/4,5 | 10-20 | 24-70/2,8 | 75-150/3,5 | 80-200/2,8 ||

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Pentium 133 MHz var väl det hetaste som fanns innan Windows 95 släpptes och tog över spelmarknaden från DOS.

Sen spelar det väl inte så stor roll vad du väljer egentligen, beroende på hur autentiskt du vill att det ska vara.

Visa signatur

I think I'll have myself a beer...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

FreeDOS bör fungera med modern hårdvara..
http://wiki.freedos.org/wiki/index.php/Main_Page
https://opensource.com/article/21/6/get-started-freedos

Visa signatur

Nerd is the new Cool

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara