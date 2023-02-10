Local bitcoins stänger ner

Dear Valued Customers,

Originally LocalBitcoins was established to Bring Bitcoin Everywhere and drive global financial inclusion. We have honored that mission for over 10 years and we are proud of what we have achieved together with all of you, our loyal community.

We are therefore sad to share, that regardless of our efforts to overcome challenges during the ongoing very cold crypto-winter, we have regretfully concluded that LocalBitcoins can no longer provide its Bitcoin trading service.

We encourage all customers to withdraw their funds from LocalBitcoins and we ask you to proceed with withdrawing the Bitcoins from your LocalBitcoins wallet. You have 12 months to withdraw, however of course we encourage you to proceed withdrawing sooner.

Thank you for being a part of the LocalBitcoins family! It has been our honor and pleasure to serve you over the last decade.

Timeline for discontinuing the Bitcoin trading service:

2023-02-09 Suspension of new sign ups

2023-02-16

Suspension of trading on LocalBitcoins

Suspension of using LocalBitcoins wallet (with exception of withdrawing one's funds)

After 2023-02-17 LocalBitcoins customers will only be able to log-in to withdraw their Bitcoins. The trading and Wallet services will no longer be available at this point.

We thank you for choosing LocalBitcoins for all these years and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

https://localbitcoins.com/service_closure/

