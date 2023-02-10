Forum Mjukvara Microsoft Windows Tråd

Ultimate Performance Plan

Ultimate Performance Plan

Okej. Har aldrig hört talas om detta. Har ni ?
Tror nog inte det är någon skillnad mellan dessa två sen då Vanlig Hög Prestanda som vi ser.

Om ni vill testa så kör CMD som adm

powercfg -duplicatescheme e9a42b02-d5df-448d-aa00-03f14749eb61

"the Ultimate plan is only beneficial in uncommon circumstances, such as professional level
3D modelling and workstations, which is why it's not available on Win10 Home.

"People who use their hardware in such a way that it needs to constantly go from an idle state to a fully-loaded state will
enjoy the most benefit from this feature. Most ordinary people, including gamers and people who render video for a living,
won’t necessarily see a large boost."

There is no benefit to gamers because, once the cpu/gpu ramp up to 3D mode clock speeds and the game has loaded,
games run with a fairly constant power use.
I believe the term Ultimate is really more in reference to forcing constant full power on all components, not increasing
artificial benchmark tests, which if you ran a number of times would likely show a different result each time.

It's more about reducing micro-latency in specific real world situations, due to cycling of component power states.
If the machine is not being used in a professional capacity forcing full power on all components 100% of the time is just a
waste of power, and creator of unnecessary heat."

https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/all/high-pe...

Ultra Eletric Bill plan

Intel i7 8700 | ASUS Prime Z370-P | Corsair 16GB 3000MHz | ASUS GTX 1080 | Fractal Design Define S | Corsair RM750x | Hyper 212 EVO

Har för mig den stänger av lite power states osv. Sånt vill jag ha för att inte betala extrema summor i elräkning.
Har för mig det också påverkade 0% när jag provade detta i W7 nån gång.

I7 12700K, Asus RTX 3080 TI, Alienware AW3223DW och annat smått o gott.

