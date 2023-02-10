Ultimate Performance Plan

"the Ultimate plan is only beneficial in uncommon circumstances, such as professional level

3D modelling and workstations, which is why it's not available on Win10 Home.

"People who use their hardware in such a way that it needs to constantly go from an idle state to a fully-loaded state will

enjoy the most benefit from this feature. Most ordinary people, including gamers and people who render video for a living,

won’t necessarily see a large boost."

There is no benefit to gamers because, once the cpu/gpu ramp up to 3D mode clock speeds and the game has loaded,

games run with a fairly constant power use.

I believe the term Ultimate is really more in reference to forcing constant full power on all components, not increasing

artificial benchmark tests, which if you ran a number of times would likely show a different result each time.

It's more about reducing micro-latency in specific real world situations, due to cycling of component power states.

If the machine is not being used in a professional capacity forcing full power on all components 100% of the time is just a

waste of power, and creator of unnecessary heat."

https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/all/high-pe...