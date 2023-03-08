Operator '>' cannot be applied to operands of type 'Stad' and 'Stad'

using System;

using System.Collections.Generic;

using System.Linq;

class Stad

{

public string name { get; set; }

public int temp { get; set; }

public Stad(string name, int temp)

{

this.name = name;

this.temp = temp;

}

public string Name

{

get { return this.name; }

set { name = value; }

}

public int temperatur

{

get { return temp; }

set { temp = value; }

}

public override string ToString()

{

return name + " " + temp;

}

}

class program

{

static int Linsok(List<Stad> list, int key)

{

for (int i = 0; i < list.Count; i++)

{

if (list[i].temperatur == key)

return i;

}

return -1;

}

static void Bubblesort(List<Stad> temp)

{

int max = temp.Count - 1;

for (int i = 0; i < max; i++)

{

int nrLeft = max - i;

for (int j = 0; j < nrLeft; j++)

{

if (temp[j] > temp[j + 1]) !!!!! Denna rad är errorn på!!!!!!!

{

var tmp = temp[j];

var v = temp[j].temp > temp[j + 1].temp;

temp[j + 1] = tmp;

}

}

}

}

static void Main(string[] args)

{

List<Stad> myList = new List<Stad>();

bool avsluta = false;

while (!avsluta)

{

Console.Write("[A]ange temp i ny stad

");

Console.Write("[B]Sök specifik temp

");

Console.Write("[C]avsluta

");

Console.Write("[D]sortera och skriv ut

");

char menyVal;

menyVal = Console.ReadLine()[0];

switch (menyVal)

{

case 'a':

case 'A':

System.Console.Write("Stadens namn: ");

string name = Console.ReadLine();

System.Console.Write("Ange temperatur: ");

int temp = Convert.ToInt32(Console.ReadLine());

Stad stad = new Stad(name, temp);

if (temp >= 60 || temp <= -60)

Console.WriteLine("felaktig temp");

else

myList.Add(stad);

break;

case 'b':

case 'B':

Console.Write("Ange temperatur att söka: ");

string str = Console.ReadLine();

int key = Convert.ToInt32(str);

int index = Linsok(myList, key);

if (index == -1)

Console.WriteLine("stad med en temperaturen finns inte");

else

Console.WriteLine("temp: " + key + " finns i stad: " + myList[index].Name);

break;

case 'c':

case 'C':

Console.WriteLine("hejdå");

avsluta = true;

break;

case 'd':

case 'D':

Bubblesort(myList);

break;

default:

Console.WriteLine("Någonting gick fel. Hejdå");

avsluta = true;

break;

}

}

}

}

Förstår inte vad som är fel, blir galen