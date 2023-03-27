Hi!

I am trying to calculate an avrage for a column. I want to use the sumx since i need an avrage based on 2 questions:

My current measure looks like this:

test2 =

VAR summa_over_medelvarde = SUMX(

VALUES('team'[RespondID.RespondID Nivå 01]),

CALCULATE(

AVERAGEX ( 'team', 'team'[value] ),'team'[value])

)

var c1 = CALCULATE(

[utan filter]/2)

return IF([utan filter] = 0, c1, summa_over_medelvarde)

Above is the result i'm getting.

What i want to achive is that if no filter is = 0, then take result/2

let me know if anything other is unclear!!! ‌‌