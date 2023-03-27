rebeccag
Hi!
I am trying to calculate an avrage for a column. I want to use the sumx since i need an avrage based on 2 questions:
My current measure looks like this:
test2 =
VAR summa_over_medelvarde = SUMX(
VALUES('team'[RespondID.RespondID Nivå 01]),
CALCULATE(
AVERAGEX ( 'team', 'team'[value] ),'team'[value])
)
var c1 = CALCULATE(
[utan filter]/2)
return IF([utan filter] = 0, c1, summa_over_medelvarde)
Above is the result i'm getting.
What i want to achive is that if no filter is = 0, then take result/2
let me know if anything other is unclear!!!
Will result always be 0 when no filter is 0?
You can’t divide 0 or is there something i’m missing?
It seems that your DAX is correct anyway
