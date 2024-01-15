Fractal Design Ridge - PCI-E 4.0 - Black and Noctua NH-L9x65 chromax.black

Hey,

I bought the Ridge case and the Noctua CPU cooler for an SFF build but didn't really like the case and the cooler that much so I used a Lian Li Dan case with 240 AIO, and I have those 2 in my office doing nothing, I bought them from proshop.se on 2023-12-10 and they have been used for less than a week, all parts are included except from the thermal paste that comes with the Noctua, the case still have the original box.

Fractal Design Ridge: 1600kr New if it's on sale

Noctua NH-L9x65 chromax.black: 860kr New

I'm selling both for 1500kr there is no bidding, if anyone interested please drop a message.

Läs hela annonsen här