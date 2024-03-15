Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Underhållning Tråd

Premier League säsong 2023/2024

Nyhetsredaktör

Premier League säsong 2023/2024

Lite sen på bollen men det finns lite tid kvar ändå!

Premier League-säsongen är några månader ifrån att vara över och det är ett farligt tight race just nu. När säsongen började i höstas satt Tottenham på topp och Aston Villa inledde sin säsong starkt - och fortsätter prestera väl. Nu kör racet på mellan fjolårets vinnare Manchester City, utmanarna Arsenal och mitt älskade Liverpool och det är ännu inte satt i sten vem som tar hem pokalen.

Vad tror ni? Tar Man City hem sin fjärde ligatitel i rad? Blir det en sista storslagen seger för Jurgen Klopps Liverpool? Eller lyckas Arsenal hålla ledningen och vinna ligan för första gången på 20 år?

Och hur går det för din klubb? Hur tror du att tabellen kommer se ut när säsongen är slut?

Låt oss diskutera!

Medlem

Jag håller City som favoriter att ta hem det, de har en tendens att avsluta starkt varje säsong och Arsenal kommer ha ett par matcher till där de svajar, vilket jag även tror om Pool.

Tottenham kommer knipa fjärdeplatsen och Villa tar hem en mycket respekterad 5:e plats och kvalificerar sig för CL då PL får en femte plats nästa år pga sina insatser ute i Europa.

Mitt United kommer sluta 6:a, helt sinnessjuka skador denna säsong... men även likt tidigare en så splittrad trupp och X antal spelare som inte håller måttet och helt saknar den mentala biten. Men för första gången på 10 år hyser man LITE hopp då det genomförs strukturella förändringar i ledningen och styrelsen... även om Glazers fortfarande tyvärr är kvar - förbannade parasiter som inte gjort annat än försätta klubben i enorma skulder och tagit ut vinster.

Men kan ändå missa Europa League med nuvarande regelverk om OGC Nice placerar sig högre i franska ligan än 6:e plats, även om deras form varit total katastrof på senare tid.

Glömde tillägga att Pool kommer piska skiten ur oss på söndag i FA cupen

Medlem
Språkpolis här lite bara. Pool, då syftar du på Blackpool (eller möjligtvis Hartlepool) som inte spelar i PL. Om du inte kanske tänker Pool fast med tyst L så det blir Poo? Liverpool brukar kallas ”Reds”, eller ”Shite Reds” om man håller på Everton. De flesta som avskyr Liverpool säger kanske ”Scum”?

Nyhetsredaktör
Väldigt rimligt scenario! Är som sagt Liverpool-fan så hoppas på att de tar hem det, men City är alltid en gedigen utmanare och kan mycket väl ta ledningen i sista minut. Tror också det kommer gå bra för Villa, det blir ett givet uppträdande för dem i Champions Leauge. Jag blir mest nyfiken på hur det kommer gå för dem nästa säsong, vore intressant att se om de kan hålla samma nivå på sina spel eller ifall de är ett one season wonder. Det får tiden avgöra helt enkelt.

Gällande FA-cupen säger jag bara må bästa klubb vinna!

Redaktör

Spurs-supporter här.
Vi kommer att komma fyra i år helt klart. Sen skiter jag i vem som vinner så länge det inte är Arsenal.

Snusfri

Liverpool FC #YNWA
Tack för alla dessa år Klopp.

Nyhetsredaktör
Helt rätt!

Medlem
Även om det svider så är det rätt givet vilken klubb som är den "bästa" just nu Min stora förhoppning är att det inte rinner iväg allt för mycket, men med tanke på de skador vi har... in med Maguire så har ni 2-3 bonusmål bara där ^^ Rashford kommer se lagom intresserad ut som vanligt och inte jobba hem och ta en rush eller två och försöka sig på ett par grejer som misslyckas kapitalt. Enda hoppet står väl egentligen till om Garnacho kan göra något magiskt på egen hand och Evans/Varane har en riktigt grym match... men tyvärr återstår.... Lindelöf som vänsterback, kommer säkert gå skitbra ha ha ha

Tror inte Aston Villa kommer nå upp i samma nivå nästa säsong, dock rätt förvånad över Newcastles tapp, de har verkligen tagit ett steg tillbaka istället för ett framåt. Men det gör det rätt intressant med PL, åtminstone för mig, att det har jämnat ut sig rätt rejält bland flera lag som är med och slåss om topp 8 nu... där ett av dem sticker upp och utmanar om topp 4. Var väl förra säsongen Brighton var med länge.

Och nästa år är det väl sagt att det äntligen skall bli ett utfall mot City och deras 115 "charges", skulle personligen hävda att det finns rätt solklara fall där företag som helt saknar HQ/Lokaler... och varken säljer någon vara eller tjänst kan sponsra ett lag med ett par hundra miljoner. Uefa fann dem skyldiga på flera punkter, men de överklagade då till sportdomstolen (bruna kuvert någon? he he) där de istället blev "frikända". Denna gång har de inte möjligheten att överklaga.

Vinner City i år... och blir dömda... vore det ju ev två PL titlar de har "stulit" från er då genom detta.

Och även som inbiten United-supporter sedan -86... all heder till Klopp, fantastisk coach och manager \m/

