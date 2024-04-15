Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Vad finns för alternativ till vinterdatorn?

Vad finns för alternativ till vinterdatorn?

Efter några års fundering och frågor här kring eventuella uppdateringar till nuvarande bygge som snart är 10 år gammalt inser jag att det naturliga steget nog är ett helt nytt bygge.

Då min senaste dator är köpt enligt en av Sweclockers sommardatorer så tittade jag in på nytt och hittade den senaste vinterdatorn.

Satt och byggde ihop den i inets datorbyggare och läste recensioner kring de separata delarna med känslan väldigt blandad feedback. Vissa saker höjde folk riktigt fint och andra fick sig en liten körare.

Förstår att det inte är drömläge att handla teknik och datorer just nu prismässigt men det är inte det stora bekymret. Dock är känslan att ska det läggas närmre 20k så vill man ju ta sig en extra funderare så att man sitter nöjd ett tag.

Är det så att det finns lite feedback på dagens aktuella marknad hur man kunnat göra det här bygget ännu bättre för ett liknande pris eller är det här det bästa som gäller? Går det att få den billigare är det plus då det mest blir Wow classic, Wow retail och LOL som just absolut inte är superkrävande.

Tack på förhand!

https://www.prisjakt.nu/list/sweclockers-vinterdator-2023-amd--l4455532

Skrivet av Hashtags:

Just amd gpu KAN strula med just wow, så kanske titta på 4060 eller 4070 från nvidia.
Annars ser det väl okej ut med bra komponenter.

Kan spara pengar på psu och chassi om du vill optimera priset mera.

Sen kan en 7800x3d vara grym i just wow

Sen kan du välja 4070 istället för +1800

Intel i5 12600k OC 5.2GHz | Arctic Freezer II 240 | MSI Pro Z690 A | 2x 16Gb Corsair LPX 3200MHz | Asus Tuf 4070 Ti | Corsair Rm850x V3 | 2x 1Tb Samsung 980 m2 | 7x Noctua A14x25

Skrivet av Swedishchef_90:

Just amd gpu KAN strula med just wow, så kanske titta på 4060 eller 4070 från nvidia.

Har kört WOW på mitt RX 6950 XT sedan jag köpte det 2022 och aldrig stött på problem, jag skulle och tror att författaren till denna tråd också skulle uppskatta referenser till om det faktiskt finns problem med ett spel man vill spela och ev. tillverkare.

Skrivet av gonace:

Har kört WOW på mitt RX 6950 XT sedan jag köpte det 2022 och aldrig stött på problem, jag skulle och tror att författaren till denna tråd också skulle uppskatta referenser till om det faktiskt finns problem med ett spel man vill spela och ev. tillverkare.

7000 serien hos amd strular. Finns flera trådar här på forumet.

https://community.amd.com/t5/drivers-software/world-of-warcra...

https://www.reddit.com/r/wow/comments/1b50a53/for_everyone_de...

https://us.forums.blizzard.com/en/wow/t/solved-wow-gpu-timeou... (just denna löstes av att köra ram i stock speed)

https://eu.forums.blizzard.com/en/wow/t/video-driver-crash-in...

Intel i5 12600k OC 5.2GHz | Arctic Freezer II 240 | MSI Pro Z690 A | 2x 16Gb Corsair LPX 3200MHz | Asus Tuf 4070 Ti | Corsair Rm850x V3 | 2x 1Tb Samsung 980 m2 | 7x Noctua A14x25

