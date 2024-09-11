Ragnarok
GeForce Game Ready Driver 561.09
Game Ready for FINAL FANTASY XVI & God of War Ragnarök
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including FINAL FANTASY XVI and God of War Ragnarök. In addition, this driver supports the launch of EA SPORTS FC 25 and Frostpunk 2.
Fixed General Bugs
[GeForce Experience] Performance Monitoring overlay may stop refreshing GPU information [4679970]
[NVIDIA App] Game filters may intermittently be missing when invoking the NVIDIA Overlay in-game [4790774]
[Chaos V-Ray] Performance regression in some workloads when running R560 drivers [4766640]
Download: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/details/232538/
