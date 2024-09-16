Kommer inte åt skrivbordet i Windows 10

"The following statement is false: The previous statement is true! Welcome to our corner of the universe"
Det här kanske kan fungera (två alternativ):
https://www.tomsguide.com/how-to/how-to-boot-into-windows-10-...
How to boot into Windows 10 safe mode from the sign-in screen
If you’re unable to access your desktop, and therefore cannot boot into safe mode from the settings menu, that’s not an issue. Here’s how to get access to safe mode from the sign-in screen:
Step 1)
Press and hold the shift key. Then, select Power.
Step 2)
Select Restart. Hold the shift key and while you’re doing that press Power (the button on the screen, not the physical power button on your device) and then restart.
Step 3)
Select Troubleshoot. Then, select Advanced options and Startup Settings.
Step 4)
Select Restart. After your device restarts, you’ll boot into the ‘Choose an option’ menu, follow these steps, first hit Troubleshoot, then Advanced options, then startup settings, and finally restart. Afterwards, your device will restart.
Step 5)
Press F4 at the Startup Settings menu. After your Windows 10 device restarts, you’ll have various options in front of you, you want to select number 4, do this by pressing F4. This will boot your PC into safe mode. If you need networking capabilities in safe mode (i.e. the ability to connect to the internet) press F5 instead.
How to boot into Windows 10 safe mode from a blank screen
If your PC is in a bad state, and you can’t even get beyond a blank screen (or it’s completely crashed) you still have a way to get to safe mode.
Step 1)
Hold down the power button for 10 seconds. Located the physical power button on your device, and hold it down for a period of 10 seconds.
Step 2)
Press the power button. After the device has fully powered down, press the power button again.
Step 3)
When your device powers up immediately hold the power button for 10 seconds again. The second you have an indication that your device is powering up, for example, some devices will show a manufacturing logo upon booting up, hold the power button for 10 seconds ago which will switch your device off.
Step 4)
Repeat steps 2 and 3 a second time. Once again turn on your device and the minute it starts to wake up, hold the power button for 10 seconds to switch it off.
Step 5)
Press the power button again, this time allowing your device to fully restart. After doing steps 2 and 3 twice, this time when you hit the power button you want to let your device fully power up. You should now enter what is known as the Windows Recovery Environment (winRE).
Step 6)
Select Troubleshoot. Then, select Advanced options and Startup Settings.
Step 7)
Select Restart. After your device powers up, you’ll see a ‘Choose an option’ menu, follow these steps, first hit Troubleshoot, then Advanced options, then startup settings, and finally restart. Afterward, your device will restart.
Step 8)
Press F4 at the Startup Settings menu. After your device restarts, you’ll have a list of options in front of you. You want to select number 4, by pressing F4, this will boot you into safe mode. Or you can press F5 to boot into safe mode with networking capabilities.
How to leave Windows 10 Safe Mode
So, when you're done with Safe Mode, it's easy to get out. Just restart your computer:
1. Click the Start button.
2. Select Power.
3. Select Restart. You will be returned to normal Windows 10.
Det första sättet går ej då man inte kan välja starta om, (då power knappen på skärmen inte går att välja). Shift eller F4 gjorde inte ett jota tyvärr.
Jag stängde av datorn 3 gånger och fick då många alternativ (minns inte vad alla dessa alt hette), valde att starta om i felsäkert läge men nu har jag väntat i några minuter (med datorn igång) men med en svart skärm. Det verkar alltså som att det inte går att starta i felsäkert läge?
