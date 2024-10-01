GeForce 565.90 WHQL

Ragnarok
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including THRONE AND LIBERTY, MechWarrior 5: Clans, and Starship Troopers: Extermination. In addition, this Game Ready Driver enables RTX HDR multi-monitor support within the latest NVIDIA App beta update.
Fixed Gaming Bugs:
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Game launch shows frozen white screen then crashes to desktop [4738045]
Enabling MSAA globally causes corruption to Steamlink streaming [4741818]
Final Fantasy XV: Turning on Turf Effects causes texture flickering with drivers newer than 546.65 [4738045]
Fixed General Bugs:
[VRR] Slight monitor backlight panel flicker when FPS drops below 60FPS [4785222]
[Advanced Optimus] Asus ROG notebook screen freezes when switching from iGPU to dGPU [4849577]
Open Issues:
Short 3 seconds black screen on alt-tab from game to desktop in Windows 24H2. [4722079]
[Maxwell] MSI GT72 2QD notebook may bugcheck upon installing R560+ drivers [4798073]
Download: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/details/232868/
