GeForce 565.90 WHQL

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including THRONE AND LIBERTY, MechWarrior 5: Clans, and Starship Troopers: Extermination. In addition, this Game Ready Driver enables RTX HDR multi-monitor support within the latest NVIDIA App beta update.

Fixed Gaming Bugs:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Game launch shows frozen white screen then crashes to desktop [4738045]

Enabling MSAA globally causes corruption to Steamlink streaming [4741818]

Final Fantasy XV: Turning on Turf Effects causes texture flickering with drivers newer than 546.65 [4738045]

Fixed General Bugs:

[VRR] Slight monitor backlight panel flicker when FPS drops below 60FPS [4785222]

[Advanced Optimus] Asus ROG notebook screen freezes when switching from iGPU to dGPU [4849577]

Open Issues:

Short 3 seconds black screen on alt-tab from game to desktop in Windows 24H2. [4722079]

[Maxwell] MSI GT72 2QD notebook may bugcheck upon installing R560+ drivers [4798073]

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/details/232868/