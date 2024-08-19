Hello.

Mothership 2024 has come and gone, an event which I had the privilege to attend as part of the new case launch of the Light Base 900 FX made by be quiet!. The event was awesome, and catching up with amazing friends while geeking out over cool tech was the perfect on top.

be quiet! asked if I would like to build in their latest case for the event, an opportunity that I could not pass up. I was delighted to agree, and a few weeks before the event I got to work on crafting a unique rendition of what I would consider a fantastic case.

The idea was a very clean aesthetic, no cables, and natural feel to what is essentially a ridgid rectangular box. I wanted the hardware to take focus while still showing perfectly what the Light Base 900 FX was all about.

I picked up some thin plywood and got to work with designing and manufacturing custom wooden details to clothe the inside of the case so as to hide any white interior, any holes or grommets, so that the hardware would "pop". Some wood was also implemented onto the CPU cooler. I also changed out the silver plastic details that wrap around the top, front and bottom of the chassis with layered plywood to tie the wood design both inside and out.

Carefully selected lighting choices help make the be quiet! brand colour of orange pop. I love the combination of orange and teal. Careful consideration to which groups the different LED lights would be connected to makes the internal components as their own software controlled zone, while all case fans and case lighting that wrap around the case are controlled by the internal RGB hubs which are changed easily by the button on the front panel, or can be changed to be controlled by software via the motherboard.

My son fell in love with this PC, so he will be getting this, which means that he will have better hardware than what I have.. Time for me to upgrade my system now

I am fortunate to have sponsorship help from ASUS/ROG, Zotac and Inet.se and of course be quiet! for this project. Their continued support fuels my urge to keep on creating dream builds such as this, and inspire the next generation of computer enthusiasts to step up and create thier own dream rigs.

Specifications:

Intel Core i7 14700k

TUF GAMING Z790-BTF WIFI

Corsair Dominator Titanium 32GB DDR5

Corsair MP600 Pro 1TB

Zotac GEFORCE RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity OC White Edition

be quiet! Light Base 900 FX White

be quiet! Light Loop 360

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13 1300W PSU

be quiet! Light Wings 140 3 pack fans