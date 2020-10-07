Marknad Garderobsrensning

45 st Fantasy & SF böcker

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Garderobsrensning Publicerad idag 21:12
Pris: 600 kr
Frakt: Avhämtas
Plats: Stockholm, Järfälla
Annonsör
LightVsDawn
Medlem sedan
Jun 2009
Foruminlägg
144
Annonser
13
Se kommentarstråd Skicka meddelande

Kanske inte direkt passar in i SC marknad men gör ett försök.

45 st fantasy och sf böcker (eng). Finns några som är lite slitna, majoriteten är i gott skick.

Allt säljs som ett paket, upphämtning gäller pga. vikt.
Böckerna levereras i en McKinley Duffel Large.

Bud från 600:-

Säljer när och om…. det gamla vanliga.

ISBN

Author

Title

9780575088504

Alastair Reynolds

Terminal World

9780575089914

Brandon Sanderson

The Final Empire: Mistborn Book One

9780575089938

Brandon Sanderson

The Well of Ascension: Mistborn Book Two

9780765365279

Brandon Sanderson

The Way of Kings

9781841497426

Brent Weeks

Beyond the Shadows

9781841499048

Brent Weeks

Black Prism

9781841499062

Brent Weeks

The Blinding Knife: Book 2 of Lightbringer

9781841494937

Chris Bunch

Battlecry (Sten Omnibus)

9780553283686

Dan Simmons

Hyperion

9780553288209

Dan Simmons

The Fall of Hyperion

9780575095823

Dave Senior Joe Abercrombie

Red Country

9780671721046

Elizabeth Moon

The Deed of Paksenarrion

9781844164684

Gail Martin

The Summoner (Chronicles of the Necromancer, Book 1)

9780752890081

George R R Martin

Dreamsongs Volume 1

9780002247399

George R.R. Martin

A Dance with Dragons

9780006479895

George R.R. Martin

A Clash of Kings (A Song of Ice & Fire)

9780006486121

George R.R. Martin

A feast for crows (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 4)

9780553573404

George R.R. Martin

A Game Of Thrones

9780553573428

George R.R. Martin

A Storm of Swords (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 3)

9780553579901

George R.R. Martin

A Clash of Kings (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 2)

9780553582024

George R.R. Martin

A Feast for Crows (A Song of Ice and Fire)

9780765367662

Hannu Rajaniemi

The Quantum Thief

9781857231380

Iain M. Banks

Consider Phlebas

9781849704274

John French

Ahriman: Exile (Warhammer)

9781841492742

Kate Elliott

Spirit Gate

9781841492971

Kate Elliott

Shadow Gate

9781841496313

Michael Cobley

Seeds of Earth (Humanity's Fire)

9781841496337

Michael Cobley

The Orphaned Worlds (Humanity's Fire, Book 2)

9780356501062

Michael J. Sullivan

Theft of Swords

9780356501079

Michael J. Sullivan

Rise of Empire

9780356501086

Michael J. Sullivan

Heir of Novron

9780756404741

Patrick Rothfuss

The Name of the Wind (Kingkiller Chronicles, Day 1)

9780141042374

Paul Hoffman

The Left Hand of God

9780330330442

Peter F Hamilton

The Nano Flower

9780330493536

Peter F Hamilton

Judas Unchained (Commonwealth Saga)

9780330340328

Peter F. Hamilton

The Reality Dysfunction: Emergence

9780786960279

R. A. Salvatore

Neverwinter

9780786929443

Richard Lee Byers

Dissolution (Forgotten Realms: R.A. Salvatore's War of the Spider Queen, Book 1)

9780575084810

Richard Morgan

The Steel Remains

9780575084872

Richard Morgan

Cold Commands

9780099489924

Sergei Lukyanenko

The Night Watch

9780575074873

Stan Nicholls

Orcs: The Omnibus Edition

9780765348784

Steven Erikson

Gardens of the Moon (The Malazan Book of the Fallen, Vol. 1)

9780575080355

Tony Gonzales

EVE: The Empyrean Age (EVE Series)

9780765326195

Tony Gonzales

EVE: Templar One (EVE Series)

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (0)
    Bli först med att kommentera.
Läs fler kommentarer
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara