45 st Fantasy & SF böcker
Kanske inte direkt passar in i SC marknad men gör ett försök.
45 st fantasy och sf böcker (eng). Finns några som är lite slitna, majoriteten är i gott skick.
Allt säljs som ett paket, upphämtning gäller pga. vikt.
Böckerna levereras i en McKinley Duffel Large.
Bud från 600:-
Säljer när och om…. det gamla vanliga.
ISBN
Author
Title
9780575088504
Alastair Reynolds
Terminal World
9780575089914
Brandon Sanderson
The Final Empire: Mistborn Book One
9780575089938
Brandon Sanderson
The Well of Ascension: Mistborn Book Two
9780765365279
Brandon Sanderson
The Way of Kings
9781841497426
Brent Weeks
Beyond the Shadows
9781841499048
Brent Weeks
Black Prism
9781841499062
Brent Weeks
The Blinding Knife: Book 2 of Lightbringer
9781841494937
Chris Bunch
Battlecry (Sten Omnibus)
9780553283686
Dan Simmons
Hyperion
9780553288209
Dan Simmons
The Fall of Hyperion
9780575095823
Dave Senior Joe Abercrombie
Red Country
9780671721046
Elizabeth Moon
The Deed of Paksenarrion
9781844164684
Gail Martin
The Summoner (Chronicles of the Necromancer, Book 1)
9780752890081
George R R Martin
Dreamsongs Volume 1
9780002247399
George R.R. Martin
A Dance with Dragons
9780006479895
George R.R. Martin
A Clash of Kings (A Song of Ice & Fire)
9780006486121
George R.R. Martin
A feast for crows (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 4)
9780553573404
George R.R. Martin
A Game Of Thrones
9780553573428
George R.R. Martin
A Storm of Swords (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 3)
9780553579901
George R.R. Martin
A Clash of Kings (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 2)
9780553582024
George R.R. Martin
A Feast for Crows (A Song of Ice and Fire)
9780765367662
Hannu Rajaniemi
The Quantum Thief
9781857231380
Iain M. Banks
Consider Phlebas
9781849704274
John French
Ahriman: Exile (Warhammer)
9781841492742
Kate Elliott
Spirit Gate
9781841492971
Kate Elliott
Shadow Gate
9781841496313
Michael Cobley
Seeds of Earth (Humanity's Fire)
9781841496337
Michael Cobley
The Orphaned Worlds (Humanity's Fire, Book 2)
9780356501062
Michael J. Sullivan
Theft of Swords
9780356501079
Michael J. Sullivan
Rise of Empire
9780356501086
Michael J. Sullivan
Heir of Novron
9780756404741
Patrick Rothfuss
The Name of the Wind (Kingkiller Chronicles, Day 1)
9780141042374
Paul Hoffman
The Left Hand of God
9780330330442
Peter F Hamilton
The Nano Flower
9780330493536
Peter F Hamilton
Judas Unchained (Commonwealth Saga)
9780330340328
Peter F. Hamilton
The Reality Dysfunction: Emergence
9780786960279
R. A. Salvatore
Neverwinter
9780786929443
Richard Lee Byers
Dissolution (Forgotten Realms: R.A. Salvatore's War of the Spider Queen, Book 1)
9780575084810
Richard Morgan
The Steel Remains
9780575084872
Richard Morgan
Cold Commands
9780099489924
Sergei Lukyanenko
The Night Watch
9780575074873
Stan Nicholls
Orcs: The Omnibus Edition
9780765348784
Steven Erikson
Gardens of the Moon (The Malazan Book of the Fallen, Vol. 1)
9780575080355
Tony Gonzales
EVE: The Empyrean Age (EVE Series)
9780765326195
Tony Gonzales
EVE: Templar One (EVE Series)