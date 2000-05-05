Marknad Nätaggregat

be quiet! Dark Power 12 1000w 80+ Titanium

Säljes Nätaggregat Publicerad idag 17:18
Utgångspris: 1 000 kr
Antal bud: 0 st
MetallicAcid (Justin Ohlsen)
Okt 2011
1688
119
5,00 / 5
Stockholm, Norrtälje
Skickas & Avhämtning
0

Hi.

I have a PSU that I wish to sell. It has been used sparingly as part of a testbench setup over the last year. Total running time should be less than 20 hours, and only used to configure BIOS and stresstests to check if motherboard/CPU works without problem.

All in all, practically brand-new.

I am looking for at least 1000kr for this PSU. Shipping can be arranged. All packaging, cables, accessories are included.

No reciept, no gaurentee. It obviously works, and testing can be arranged.

Thanks!

https://www.inet.se/produkt/6904943/be-quiet-dark-power-12-10...

