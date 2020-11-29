Javascript searchbar med API

Jag vill kunna söka på Wikipedia med denna kod, men när jag kör den får jag bara fram "this.searchUpdate is not a fuction." och jag förstår inte varför. Tacksam för all hjälp jag kan få!

Här är min kod:

const template = document.createElement('template')

template.innerHTML = `

<style>

h1 {

font-family: times new roman;

font-size: 30px;

}

</style>

<h1>WikiSearch</h1>

<input type="search" placeholder="Search Wikipedia.." id="searchbar">

<button type="submit" id="button">Search</button>`

/**

* Define custom element.

*/

customElements.define('my-wiki-search',

class extends HTMLElement {

constructor () {

super()

this.attachShadow({ mode: 'open' })

.appendChild(template.content.cloneNode(true))

this._searchbar = this.shadowRoot.querySelector('#searchbar')

this._button = this.shadowRoot.querySelector('#button')

this._search

}

async getSearchResult (word) {

const search = await window.fetch(`https://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=query&list=search&format=json&origin=*&srsearch=${word}`)

console.log(search.json())

}

async searchUpdate (str) {

let result = await window.fetch(`https://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=query&list=search&format=json&origin=*&srsearch=${str}`)

result = await result.json

searchPromises = []

result.result.forEach(id => {

searchPromises.push(this.getSearchResult(id))

})

this._search = await Promise.all(searchPromises)

}

connectedCallback () {

this._button.addEventListener('click', function() {

this.searchUpdate(this._searchbar).then (()=> this._updateRendering())

})

}

})