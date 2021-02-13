AM4 processor

3700X @ 3800/4300 MHz / RTX 2080 Ti / 16 Gb 3200 MHz CL 14 / 27" Samsung Odyssey G7 / Cinebench R20: 5183 / På g: vattenkylning

15" / i7-8750H / 1070 Max-Q / 16 Gb DDR4

Singleplayertopplistan utan inbördes ranking: Half-life I & II, Super Mario 64 & Galaxy I & II, Resident Evil II, Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy VII, The Last of Us I & II, Fallout 3, New Vegas & 4, Cyberpunk 2077