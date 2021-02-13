Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Medlem

AM4 processor

Letar efter en AM4 cpu så jag kan få igång min nya dator tills dess att den beställda 5900X behagar komma.
Nästan vilken AM4 cpu modell som helst funkar sålänge den finns på mitt moderkorts QVL (QVL - ASUS X570-F)
https://rog.asus.com/se/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-x570...

Har du nått liggande så ge mig ett pris på vad du vill ha för den så får vi se om jag accepterar
Föredrar att hämta inom Halland men kan skickas oxå.
Swish - no cash

Medlem

Går det bra med en 5950x?
Har 2 över

Jaha du söker ett moderkort...
Sorry

Medlem

Letar efter en CPU
Har förtydligat i annonsen.
Inte ny utan begagnad då jag har redan beställt en 5900X

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo

"AM4 Nånting" - Dåligt namn
"AM4 Processor" - Rimligt namn

Medlem

Så min 5950x är inte intressant?

Medlem

Beror på vad du vill ha för den iofs.

Medlem

_Jag_ vill bara ha 9k.
Annons ligger ute för det priset.
Sen har folk tyvärr budat över. Många utanför sthlm.
Ser helst till att träffas face to face i sthlm dock.
sthlmbud e på 9300 just nu.

Medlem

Nej tack.
Har ingen möjlighet att ta mig till Stockholm.

Medlem

Jag har över..

3600, 1700 kr
2600, 1200 kr

