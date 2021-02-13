| PM:a Moderatorerna | Kontaktformuläret | Geeks Discord |
Testpilot, Skribent, Moderator & Geeks Gaming Huvudadmin
AM4 processor
Senast redigerat
DavidtheDoom
Festpilot 2020, Antiallo ♥ ★
David Kvist
●
| PM:a Moderatorerna | Kontaktformuläret | Geeks Discord |
Elfsberg
Medlem ♥
●
3700X @ 3800/4300 MHz / RTX 2080 Ti / 16 Gb 3200 MHz CL 14 / 27" Samsung Odyssey G7 / Cinebench R20: 5183 / På g: vattenkylning
15" / i7-8750H / 1070 Max-Q / 16 Gb DDR4
Singleplayertopplistan utan inbördes ranking: Half-life I & II, Super Mario 64 & Galaxy I & II, Resident Evil II, Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy VII, The Last of Us I & II, Fallout 3, New Vegas & 4, Cyberpunk 2077