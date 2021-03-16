Game Ready Driver 461.92

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.

Fixes

Some desktop applications may flicker or stutter when resizing the window on some PC configurations [3252200].

[GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations. [3184254]

[Vulkan][Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game may display pixelated black dots or artifacts on characters’ skin. [3257041/3266614]

[Rocket League]: Matches may take longer to load. [3244324]

[Fortnite]: Shader cache optimizations have been made to reduce intermittent stutter on some PC configurations. [3244272]

[Detroit: Become Human]: Game may crash when launched with Image Sharpening enabled. [3242624/200667092]

[Dungeon & Fighter]: The game may blink when choosing characters. [200574764]

[Zoom]: GeForce Experience In-game Overlay launches when a Zoom meeting starts. [3269577]

Enabling NVIDIA Surround with 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs may fail. [3184849]

Blue-screen crash may occur when connecting/disconnecting to/from the Samsung 8k TV. [3188971]

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/171473/en-...

Open Issues

[Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan]: Smoke appears pixelated. [3266916]

[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]

[Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218]

[Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]

[G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]

YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]