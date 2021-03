Linuxserver: Hjälp med att installera en servermjukvara

Preparing for installation

To install MintHCM you will need Linux or Windows platform, a web server with PHP installed and a database.

First step towards installation is downloading MintHCM to your server and preparing files to be installed. To do so, follow the steps:

Download MintHCM zip file from https://minthcm.org/download/

Copy the zip file to your server and unzip it in directory of your choice

Change files permissions in that directory accordingly with your platform demands

For Ubuntu Linux/Apache it will be:

cd ../<yourMintHCMdirectory>

sudo chown -R www-data:www-data *

sudo chmod -R 755 *

where www-data are default user and group for Ubuntu Linux/Apache. However, it might have been changed on your server. Use the actual system user and group.