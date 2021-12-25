DDR2 överklockning forskning

Hej!!

Following writing will be wrote in English

I am still studying Swedish and are not confident at writing in svenska yet (hope that's ok) would like to become part of the community

Wanted to share my findings with testing various DDR2 Sticks

I have been overclocking for many years

As most of you know Micron/Crucial Ruled the DDR2 scene

Everyone wanted to have the Crucial D9GMH / D9GKX ICs in there system as they easily broke past the 1200mhz speed barrier

Whilst I really enjoy overclocking the Cruical D9 chips I wondered how other manufacturers did.

For high frequency

CL4 Performance at 800+

Voltage scaling etc.

So I'm going to share my findings in this thread with everyone and maybe if you wish you can test memory you have and share your results

I am testing memory from

Samsung

Micron

Nanya

Promos

Elpida

Hynix

Quimonda

PSC / PowerChip

Both OEM sticks (Random green sticks you find in any pc) and branded stuff like Corsair etc etc.