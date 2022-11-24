Kolla in SweClockers Black Week-portal
Syntax Highlighting för C++ Beter Sig Konstigt i VS Code på Ubuntu 22.04

Hej,
Jag lär mig C++ på Linux och fick nyss ett skumt problem med syntax highlighting/semantic highlighting i VS Code, bild nedan:

Ner till rad 56 är "std::cout" inte ljusblått som från rad 57. Hur gör jag så att "cout"-delen blir ljusblå som på rad 57?

Det må vara en kosmetisk detalj men jag får inte samma fel i andra filer med många "std::cout". Om jag klipper och klistrar koden från den ursprungliga filen till en ny fil så kvarstår problemet.

Jag har kollat på inställningar för syntax highlighting och semantic highlighting, ingen av dessa har hjälpt något. Koden kompilerar felfritt med g++ och exekverar utan problem.
Om det behövs kan jag lägga upp koden i sin helhet vid förfrågan.

Det är svårt att se när du inte skickar hela koden. I alla fall, när du skriver '\n' är det en char (till skillnad från char[] eller kanske string i C++), så det kan ställa till det med highlightingen.

All kod:

#include <limits>
#include <cstddef>
#include <string>
#include <bit>
#include <type_traits>
#include <sstream>
#include <iostream>

template <typename T>
requires std::is_signed_v <T>
std::string to_power_of_two(T val) {
    const bool negative = val < 0;
    using U = std::make_unsigned_t <T>;

    const U uval = negative ? static_cast <U> (- val) : static_cast <U> (val);
    const auto width = std::bit_width(uval) - negative;

    std::ostringstream ss;
    ss << (negative ? '-' : '+') << "2^" << width;
    if (! negative) {
        ss << "-1";
    }

    return ss.str ();
}

template <typename T>
requires std::is_unsigned_v <T>
std::string to_power_of_two(T val) {
    std::ostringstream ss;
    ss << "+2^" << std::bit_width(val);
    return ss.str ();
}

int main() {
    std::cout << "Below is a list of max and min values for all numeric types on this system: " << '\n';
    std::cout << "*********** Integer Ranges ************" << '\n';
    std::cout << "**** short int ****" << '\n';
    std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<short>::min() /* << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<short>::min())  */<< '\n';
    std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<short>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<short>::max()) << '\n';

    std::cout << '\n';

    std::cout << "**** unsigned short int ****" << '\n';
    std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned short int>::min() /* << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned short int>::min())  */<< '\n';
    std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned short int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned short int>::max()) << '\n';

    std::cout << '\n';

    std::cout << "**** int ****" << '\n';
    std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<int>::min() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<int>::min()) << '\n';
    std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<int>::max()) << '\n';

    std::cout << '\n';

    std::cout << "**** unsigned int ****" << '\n';
    std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned int>::min() /* << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned int>::min())  */<< '\n';
    std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned int>::max()) << '\n';

    std::cout << '\n';

    std::cout << "**** long int ****" << '\n';
    std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<long int>::min() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<long int>::min()) << '\n';
    std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<long int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<long int>::max()) << '\n';

    std::cout << '\n';

    std::cout << "**** unsigned long int ****" << '\n';
    std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned long int>::min() /* << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned long int>::min())  */<< '\n';
    std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned long int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned long int>::max()) << '\n';

    std::cout << '\n';

    std::cout << "**** long long int ****" << '\n';
    std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<long long int>::min() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<long long int>::min()) << '\n';
    std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<long long int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<long long int>::max()) << '\n';

    std::cout << '\n';

    std::cout << "**** unsigned long long int ****" << '\n';
    std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned long long int>::min() /* << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned long long int>::min())  */<< '\n';
    std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned long long int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned long long int>::max()) << '\n';

    std::cout << '\n';

    std::cout << "*********** Floating Point Ranges ************" << '\n';
    std::cout << "**** float ****" << '\n';
    std::cout << "Min (±): " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<float>::min() << '\n';
    std::cout << "Max (±): " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<float>::max() << '\n';

    std::cout << '\n';

    std::cout << "**** double ****" << '\n';
    std::cout << "Min (±): " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<double>::min() << '\n';
    std::cout << "Max (±): " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<double>::max() << '\n';

    std::cout << '\n';

    std::cout << "**** long double ****" << '\n';
    std::cout << "Min (±): " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<long double>::min() << '\n';
    std::cout << "Max (±): " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<long double>::max() << '\n';

    return 0;
}
Det händer lite då och då att highlightingen slutar fungera. Men det brukar lösa sig om man startar om vs code eller datorn. Om det är permanent i en fil så kan det vara t.ex. line endings i inklistrade koden som är problemet.

Testade med "std::endl", samma problem:

