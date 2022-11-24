Syntax Highlighting för C++ Beter Sig Konstigt i VS Code på Ubuntu 22.04

#include <limits> #include <cstddef> #include <string> #include <bit> #include <type_traits> #include <sstream> #include <iostream> template <typename T> requires std::is_signed_v <T> std::string to_power_of_two(T val) { const bool negative = val < 0; using U = std::make_unsigned_t <T>; const U uval = negative ? static_cast <U> (- val) : static_cast <U> (val); const auto width = std::bit_width(uval) - negative; std::ostringstream ss; ss << (negative ? '-' : '+') << "2^" << width; if (! negative) { ss << "-1"; } return ss.str (); } template <typename T> requires std::is_unsigned_v <T> std::string to_power_of_two(T val) { std::ostringstream ss; ss << "+2^" << std::bit_width(val); return ss.str (); } int main() { std::cout << "Below is a list of max and min values for all numeric types on this system: " << '

'; std::cout << "*********** Integer Ranges ************" << '

'; std::cout << "**** short int ****" << '

'; std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<short>::min() /* << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<short>::min()) */<< '

'; std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<short>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<short>::max()) << '

'; std::cout << '

'; std::cout << "**** unsigned short int ****" << '

'; std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned short int>::min() /* << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned short int>::min()) */<< '

'; std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned short int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned short int>::max()) << '

'; std::cout << '

'; std::cout << "**** int ****" << '

'; std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<int>::min() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<int>::min()) << '

'; std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<int>::max()) << '

'; std::cout << '

'; std::cout << "**** unsigned int ****" << '

'; std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned int>::min() /* << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned int>::min()) */<< '

'; std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned int>::max()) << '

'; std::cout << '

'; std::cout << "**** long int ****" << '

'; std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<long int>::min() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<long int>::min()) << '

'; std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<long int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<long int>::max()) << '

'; std::cout << '

'; std::cout << "**** unsigned long int ****" << '

'; std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned long int>::min() /* << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned long int>::min()) */<< '

'; std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned long int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned long int>::max()) << '

'; std::cout << '

'; std::cout << "**** long long int ****" << '

'; std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<long long int>::min() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<long long int>::min()) << '

'; std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<long long int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<long long int>::max()) << '

'; std::cout << '

'; std::cout << "**** unsigned long long int ****" << '

'; std::cout << "Min: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned long long int>::min() /* << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned long long int>::min()) */<< '

'; std::cout << "Max: " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<unsigned long long int>::max() << " = " << to_power_of_two(std::numeric_limits<unsigned long long int>::max()) << '

'; std::cout << '

'; std::cout << "*********** Floating Point Ranges ************" << '

'; std::cout << "**** float ****" << '

'; std::cout << "Min (±): " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<float>::min() << '

'; std::cout << "Max (±): " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<float>::max() << '

'; std::cout << '

'; std::cout << "**** double ****" << '

'; std::cout << "Min (±): " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<double>::min() << '

'; std::cout << "Max (±): " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<double>::max() << '

'; std::cout << '

'; std::cout << "**** long double ****" << '

'; std::cout << "Min (±): " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<long double>::min() << '

'; std::cout << "Max (±): " << std::dec << std::numeric_limits<long double>::max() << '

'; return 0; }