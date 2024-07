Trodde Dell hade bra support på sina alienware skärmar, vad är detta? Varför måste man ha en Dell pc för att kunna hitta problemet...

Min 500hz skärm går inte att köra 500 hz, funkar dock i 480 hz utan oc.

Detta svar får jag av dell support

We have consulted with our upper-level support and they concluded that the monitor is working fine however they are unable to isolate the root cause further since it is used on a non-Dell PC. Therefore, we recommend you contact NVIDIA Support team to assist further.

Monitor manuals: Support for Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor AW2524HF | Documentation | Dell US & Alienware AW2524HF Monitor User's Guide (dell.com)

GeForce RTX 4070 Family Graphics Cards | NVIDIA

used on a no dell pc, vad spelar det för roll?