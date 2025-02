Tipsar om att testa dessa stegen nedan och se om det vill fungera.

Check Location Services:

Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services.

Make sure Location Services is turned on.

Scroll down and ensure that the apps you want to use your location have the correct permissions.

Update Time Zone:

Go to Settings > General > Date & Time.

Turn on Set Automatically. This should update your time zone based on your current location.

Check Region Settings:

Go to Settings > General > Language & Region.

Make sure the region is set to your current location.

Restart Your iPhone:

Sometimes, simply restarting your iPhone can resolve location issues.

Reset Location & Privacy:

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset.

Select Reset Location & Privacy. This will reset your location settings to the factory defaults.