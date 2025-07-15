XPS 710 Remaster

The hardest part of all of this (at least for someone like me who isn't good at electronics) was to figure out how to get the front LEDs to light up. I couldn't get the connectors to work so I ended up just disconnecting as much as possible until I just had these cables (x2) left. After looking online and trying a decent amount myself I found out how to connect them individually:

Red cable = + (connect directly to PWR LED +)

Brown cable = Ground (not used)

White cable = Red LED (connect with 470 Ohm resistor to PWR LED -)

or

Blue cable = Blue LED (connect with 330 Ohm resistor to PWR LED -)

or

Green cable = Green LED (connect with 330 Ohm resistor to PWR LED -)

You can also combine the white, blue and green cable in order to get more colors. Personally I liked the blue LED the best so I only connected the red cable (to PWR LED +) and the blue cable (to PWR LED -) (the blue cable with 2x 330 Ohm resistors, one for each blue cable).