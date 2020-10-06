Intel 10900K
Processorer Publicerad idag 22:17
Pris: 1 kr
Frakt: Skickas & Avhämtas
Plats: Skåne, Malmö
Selling a 10900K due to a change of plans in some builds I had planned...
I bought it from a user here on Sweclockers who bought it from Germany
*(original receipt is available digitally) which will probably help in case of anything directly to Intel.
Can be picked up in Malmo as well can be shipped -> for which the cost will be supported by the buyer.
Starting bid: 3900kr
Buy Now: 4500kr
As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want & when I want.