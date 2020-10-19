LG OLED55C9, Logitech Z906 and Razer Nommo PRO

Hello there,

I want to sell these following stuff:

LG OLED55C9 Bids from 5000 kr. I bought it from webhallen on 2019-11-27. The receipt and the original box are included.

Logitech Z906 bids from 500 kr. I have used it for years and it works properly still.

Razer Nommo PRO bids from 2500 kr. I bought it from komplett on 2020/10/19. The receipt included.

All bids end by the end of this weekend. You can pick them up next week or this weekend.