LG OLED55C9, Logitech Z906 and Razer Nommo PRO

Pris: 5 000 kr
Frakt: Avhämtas
Plats: Stockholm, Huddinge
Hello there,
I want to sell these following stuff:
LG OLED55C9 Bids from 5000 kr. I bought it from webhallen on 2019-11-27. The receipt and the original box are included.
Logitech Z906 bids from 500 kr. I have used it for years and it works properly still.
Razer Nommo PRO bids from 2500 kr. I bought it from komplett on 2020/10/19. The receipt included.

All bids end by the end of this weekend. You can pick them up next week or this weekend.

